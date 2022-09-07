New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis, Tenn. – Cleotha Abston, the man accused of kidnapping and killing young Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, was back in court Wednesday after being ordered held without bond on the most serious charges.

Abston, 38, appeared in a Tennessee court at 10 a.m. ET on charges of first-degree murder, premeditated murder and kidnapping.

He wore a green, gel-lined jumpsuit, a white undershirt, a face mask and handcuffs, hands behind his back. Throughout the show he looked straight ahead with square shoulders. His lawyers were seen talking to him at length before Wednesday’s arguments began.

A Shelby County judge ordered Abston held without bond and revoked his previous bond of $510,000. Abston will appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. His public defender was identified as Jennifer Case.

Authorities revealed Tuesday that they found Fletcher’s remains at 5:07 p.m. Monday “in the back area of ​​the vacant duplex apartment” where she was abducted. He said at the time that it was too early to determine the place and method Death of Fletcher .

Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped early Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis. Agents of the US Marshals Service arrested Abston, 38, on Saturday.

Abston camped in the area for about 24 minutes before Fletcher was taken. Police say surveillance cameras show him a GMC Terrain SUV And the force captured Fletcher around 5:30 a.m. In the ensuing struggle, he lost his Champion slides at the scene and police found his DNA, according to an arrest affidavit.

Fletcher, an avid runner and mother from Memphis, was reported missing that morning by her husband after she failed to return home.

Police found her body Monday behind a vacant house near Abston’s brother’s apartment, where witnesses told investigators they saw him washing the SUV with a chemical cleaner.

Investigators saw tire tracks outside the property and took a closer look, stumbling upon the smell of decay and, in the back, Fletcher’s remains.

As police rolled up crime scene tape and withdrew from the scene Tuesday afternoon, they warned reporters to be careful in the area.

A neighbor told Fox News Digital that the house has been vacant for more than 15 years.

Abston was earlier Accusation Especially aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering/falsification. Late Sunday, authorities added three more charges against him: identity theft, theft of property $1,000 or less and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card $1,000 or less, records show.

Deputy Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Tuesday that investigators “have no reason to believe this was anything other than an isolated attack by an unknown person.” He did not disclose a possible motive. Investigators said they “didn’t get much information” from the suspect.

Abston is a juvenile delinquent Includes rape and aggravated assault, according to court documents. At 16, he was charged as an adult in another kidnapping case in which he later kidnapped prominent Memphis attorney Kemper Durand at gunpoint and took him to several ATMs to withdraw cash.

He was being held on $510,000 bond, though the amount was expected to change in light of the new charges.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.