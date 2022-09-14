New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man accused of kidnapping and killing a jogging instructor earlier this month — then later connected to another kidnapping nearly a year ago — could be in prison for both attacks under a new Tennessee law. Impact earlier this year.

The 38-year-old criminal was previously convicted of kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault when he was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence, court records show.

Henderson, also known as Cleotha Abston, is accused of forcing 34-year-old Eliza “Liza” Fletcher into an SUV on Sept. 2 during a pre-dawn run. A few days later, police found her dead behind an empty house.

“If our truth in sentencing bill had been implemented, 100% of it would not have come out for sentencing,” Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “If he had served the full 24 years, we would have had two fewer victims and one would not have died.”

And Fletcher’s murder could potentially have been avoided if Henderson had been identified as a suspect in an earlier unsolved sexual assault.

In a statement Saturday, a TBI spokesperson told Fox News that the bureau received evidence of Henderson’s alleged 2021 assault in September of that year, nearly 12 months ago, but had not received a request to expedite the trial. As a result, the specimen went into a long queue and was not seen again until June 2022 – nine months later. The initial results came back on Aug. 29, just days before Henderson allegedly attacked Fletcher, a mother of two, during a morning jog on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis.

We are willing to continue adding staff to accelerate this because a 350-day or 50-week backlog is oppressive. And so we have to do better. – Speaker of the Tennessee House Cameron Sexton

“From there, a scientist entered the resulting unidentified male DNA profile into CODIS (FBI’s Combined DNA Index System), which returned a match on Monday, September 5 for Cleotha Abston in connection with the September 2021 attack, which the TBI then reported to Memphis police,” Kelly McAllister, TBI public information officer, told Fox News over the weekend.

It was three days after the attack on Fletcher.

The TBI’s Jackson Crime Lab, which handled the investigation, has an average turnaround of between 33 and 49 weeks, she said, describing it as a result of the workload with only four scientists on staff in the unit.

While she did not provide a specific figure for the rape kit test backlog, she said every crime lab in the state was receiving requests for five to seven cases per month as of July 2019.

Shelby County, where Henderson’s alleged assaults took place, submitted 316 sexual assault test requests last year, according to state records — by far the most of any county in Tennessee. Knox County had the next most requests with 168.

Three more scientists are expected to be added to the Jackson Forensic Biology Unit by the end of next month.

In its last budget cycle, the TBI said it requested funding for 40 more positions in its forensic services unit and received approval for half of those positions, McAllister told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Of the 20 approved positions, eight new hires will be dedicated to forensic biology and DNA testing across the state, including three positions at the Jackson Laboratory.

That nearly doubles the current workforce in Jackson, and officials hope to add at least two more next year.

But an outside recommendation from the West Virginia University Department of Business called for a total of 71 new hires.

In addition to sexual assault cases, state forensic biologists conduct all types of investigations involving DNA testing, including burglaries, robberies and murders. Outside of the lab, they are also responsible for testifying in court and responding to crime scenes.

“Given the demands of the job, these employees must be highly competent, highly trained and of the highest moral character,” McAllister said. “In forensic biology, new hires must meet the educational requirements of both the TBI and the FBI, [and] Should undergo 18 months of training.”

Gov. Bill Lee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sexton, a Republican, said the Truth in Sentencing Act would have kept Memphis shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly in prison longer and called the 50-week rape kit backlog “atrocious.” He said the kit aims to reduce the process to just 30 days.

“Every day you wait just encourages the offender to commit more crimes against more victims because they’re not in prison – and that adds to the pain and suffering of the victims,” ​​he said. “What you should strive for is speedy sentencing, and to do that, we need to give law enforcement resources.”

Apart from the SAK backlog, he said, other tests could also be stuck.

“When we talk about funding law enforcement, we talk about police officers and equipment, but we never talk about giving them enough resources to turn over evidence,” he added.

Cases like Fletcher’s can mean the difference between life and death.

