off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 9

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

The suspect accused of kidnapping and killing a Memphis mother of two now faces new charges unrelated to Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, who was charged with first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping of Fletcher in particular, is now charged with additional counts of kidnapping and rape.

A Memphis Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital that the new aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape charges are “not related” to the crimes Henderson accused Fletcher of, but said they had no additional information to share.

Henderson is also charged with unlawful possession or possession of a weapon. A grand jury indicted him on additional charges Thursday, according to court records.

Here’s Why Eliza Fletcher’s Suspected Killer Cleotha Henderson Served 20 Years Of 24

Left: Eliza Fletcher in a photo released by Memphis police. Right: Cleotha Abston appears in court on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. (Memphis Police Department, Adam Subs/Fox News Digital)

Left: Eliza Fletcher in a photo released by Memphis police. Right: Cleotha Abston appears in court on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. (Memphis Police Department, Adam Subs/Fox News Digital)
(Memphis Police Department, Adam Subs/Fox News Digital)

Fletcher was allegedly abducted at 4:20 a.m. on September 2 by Henderson, who was driving a GMC Terrain. Police say she was “abducted and forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain.”

Police say a surveillance camera captured the same GMC Terrain hijacked 24 minutes before Fletcher was taken.

Henderson was taken into custody by law enforcement officials Saturday morning, but refused to tell police officers where Fletcher was, resulting in a massive manhunt for the missing mother of two.

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance

  • Cleotha Henderson talks to his lawyer in court
    Image 1 of 3

    Murder suspect Cleotha Abston appears in court Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tennessee. (Credit: Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • Cleotha at Abston Court
    Image 2 of 3

    Abston is accused of murdering Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother of two. He is represented by appointed counsel, Jennifer Case. He was ordered held without bond by Judge Louis Montesi. (Credit: Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • Image 3 of 3

    On Tuesday, September 6, Cleotha Abston appeared before a judge in Memphis, Tennessee. (Credit: Adam Subs for Fox News Digital)

According to an affidavit, two people, including Abston’s brother Mario, told police officers they saw Henderson cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink.

Police also say that Fletcher “suffered serious injuries” and that “evidence from the vehicle was cleaned up by the defendant, i.e. blood.”

Memphis police officials announced Tuesday that Fletcher’s body was found Monday at 5:07 p.m. “in the rear of a vacant duplex apartment,” the area where Henderson was allegedly seen clearing the GMC terrain.

Click here to get the Fox News app

  • The side of the crawl space of the house where Eliza Fletcher's body was found
    Image 1 of 4

    The side of the crawl space of the house where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found (Michael Ruiz for Fox News Digital)

  • The house where the crime scene was found
    Image 2 of 4

    Tire tracks near the house where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. (Michael Ruiz for Fox News Digital)

  • Police van and tape outside the house where Eliza Fletcher's body was found
    Image 3 of 4

    A police van outside the house where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found (Michael Ruiz for Fox News Digital)

  • Memphis police crime scene tape in Eliza Fletcher case
    Image 4 of 4

    Police at the crime scene in the Eliza Fletcher case (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Authorities have not released the location or manner of Fletcher’s death, saying it is too early in the investigation, and have not released a motive.

Henderson is being held without bond in a Memphis jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19. He now faces two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of burglary, first degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, identity theft, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Adam Subs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.