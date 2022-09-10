New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The suspect accused of kidnapping and killing a Memphis mother of two now faces new charges unrelated to Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, who was charged with first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping of Fletcher in particular, is now charged with additional counts of kidnapping and rape.

A Memphis Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital that the new aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape charges are “not related” to the crimes Henderson accused Fletcher of, but said they had no additional information to share.

Henderson is also charged with unlawful possession or possession of a weapon. A grand jury indicted him on additional charges Thursday, according to court records.

Here’s Why Eliza Fletcher’s Suspected Killer Cleotha Henderson Served 20 Years Of 24

Fletcher was allegedly abducted at 4:20 a.m. on September 2 by Henderson, who was driving a GMC Terrain. Police say she was “abducted and forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain.”

Police say a surveillance camera captured the same GMC Terrain hijacked 24 minutes before Fletcher was taken.

Henderson was taken into custody by law enforcement officials Saturday morning, but refused to tell police officers where Fletcher was, resulting in a massive manhunt for the missing mother of two.

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance

According to an affidavit, two people, including Abston’s brother Mario, told police officers they saw Henderson cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink.

Police also say that Fletcher “suffered serious injuries” and that “evidence from the vehicle was cleaned up by the defendant, i.e. blood.”

Memphis police officials announced Tuesday that Fletcher’s body was found Monday at 5:07 p.m. “in the rear of a vacant duplex apartment,” the area where Henderson was allegedly seen clearing the GMC terrain.

Authorities have not released the location or manner of Fletcher’s death, saying it is too early in the investigation, and have not released a motive.

Henderson is being held without bond in a Memphis jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19. He now faces two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of burglary, first degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, identity theft, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.