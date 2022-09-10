New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Memphis man accused of killing and abducting a Memphis mother of two is facing new charges stemming from kidnapping and rape charges in September 2021, but police have not requested an “urgent” analysis of the sex-assault kit. At that time

Cleotha Henderson, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on felony counts of rape and kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 21, 2021, incident. A Memphis Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital that the charges are “unrelated” to the Eliza Fletcher case.

A public information official also said that his criminal investigation unit took the sexual assault report on September 21, 2021 and submitted the sexual assault kit to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on September 23, 2021.

The public information officer also said that “no” probable cause existed to make an arrest until the DNA hit was obtained.

Fletcher was allegedly abducted at 4:20 a.m. on September 2 by Henderson, who was driving a GMC Terrain. Police say she was “kidnapped and forced” into a dark-colored GMC Terrain.

Memphis police say a surveillance camera caught Fletcher in the same GMC abducted 24 minutes before he was taken.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) told Fox News that the Memphis Police Department has not requested an immediate analysis of the sexual assault kit since September 2021, and “no suspect information or DNA standard was included in the submission.”

Because the analysis was not expedited and the “unknown assailant kit was queued,” a forensic scientist with the TBI began reviewing the sexual assault kit on June 24 and completed a “preliminary report” on August 29. Subsequently, the unidentified male DNA profile was entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, resulting in a positive match to Cleotha Henderson on September 5. The TBI then reported its findings to the Memphis Police Department.

A TBI spokesperson told Fox News that when an urgent request for analysis on a sexual assault kit is received, it typically takes five business days to process “depending on the amount of evidence submitted.”

“This includes an analysis of all evidence, a mandatory review process and entry of any established DNA profile or profiles into CODIS. The requesting law enforcement agency is notified of whether CODIS is a match,” the spokesperson said.

A spokeswoman said the TBI “accepts mob DNA cases upon request by the local investigative agency,” as an exhibit was made on the Champion Slides sandals found at the scene of Fletcher’s abduction on Sept. 2.

Law enforcement officials detained Henderson on the morning of September 3, but he refused to tell police where the missing mother was, prompting a massive search operation.

The affidavit said two people, including Henderson’s brother Mario, told police they saw Henderson cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner. Fletcher “suffered serious injuries” and “left evidence, i.e., blood, in the vehicle that was cleaned by the defendant,” according to court documents.

Fletcher’s body was found Monday at 5:07 p.m. “in the rear of a vacant duplex apartment,” which was around the same area where Henderson was allegedly seen cleaning the GMC Terrain.

Henderson is being held without bond in a Memphis jail and is due back in court on Sept. 19, and now faces two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of theft, first-degree murder, and unlawful carrying or possession. Weapons, identity theft, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of credit/debit cards.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.