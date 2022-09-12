New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Memphis man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher is due back in court Monday morning after being charged in connection with the alleged rape and kidnapping of another woman in 2021.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson on aggravated rape and kidnapping charges in connection with a Sept. 21, 2021, allegation of sexually assaulting a woman.

He will appear before a judge in Shelby County, Tennessee at 9 a.m. Monday.

The indictment, obtained by Fox News Digital, states that Henderson “on September 21, 2021, in Shelby County, Tennessee, and prior to the discovery of this charge, unlawfully and intentionally, knowingly or recklessly committed sexual intercourse. [the victim] By use of force or coercion, while armed with a weapon.”

Henderson is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the September 21, 2021 incident.

Fletcher was abducted by Henderson at 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 2 while driving a GMC Terrain. Police said Fletcher was “abducted and forced into a GMC Terrain.”

A nearby surveillance camera caught Fletcher abducting in the same GMC lot 24 minutes before he was taken into custody, police said.

Henderson was taken into custody by law enforcement officials on September 3, but refused to give police any information that led to Fletcher’s body.

According to an affidavit, Henderson’s brother Mario told law enforcement officials that Henderson was seen cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner. Fletcher” Severely injured “And evidence left in the vehicle cleaned by the defendant, e.g., blood,” according to court documents.

Fletcher’s body was found on Sept. 5 at 5:07 p.m. “in the rear of a vacant duplex apartment,” near the same area where Henderson was allegedly seen clearing the GMC terrain.

The Memphis Police Department’s public information officer told Fox News Digital that its criminal investigation unit took the sexual assault report on September 21, 2021 and submitted the sexual assault kit to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on September 23, 2021.

However, the official said the department had “no probable cause” to make any arrests until the DNA hit.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) told Fox News that the Memphis Police Department did not request immediate analysis of the sexual assault kit from the September 21, 2021 incident, adding that “no suspect information or DNA standards were included in the submission.”

The sexual assault kit was then placed in an “unknown assailant kit queue,” and a forensic scientist with the TBI began reviewing the sexual assault kit on June 24 and completed a “preliminary report” on August 29. After preliminary reports were completed, the unidentified male’s DNA profile was entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, leading to a positive match to Cleotha Henderson on September 5 – just days after Fletcher’s death.

The TBI then turned its findings over to the Memphis Police Department and a grand jury indictment was issued.

Typically, it takes five business days to process a quick request for a sexual assault kit analysis “depending on the amount of evidence submitted,” according to a TBI spokesperson.

“This includes an analysis of all evidence, a mandatory review process and entry of any established DNA profile or profiles into CODIS. The requesting law enforcement agency is notified of whether CODIS is a match,” the spokesperson said.

The spokeswoman added that the TBI “accepts crowd DNA cases when requested by a local investigative agency,” such as the case on the Champion Slides sandals found at the scene of Fletcher’s abduction on Sept. 2.

The Memphis Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment asking why the sexual assault kit from the 2021 incident was not immediately sent for analysis.

Henderson specifically faces two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of burglary, first degree murder, unlawful possession or possession of a weapon, identity theft, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Laura Ingle, Stephanie Pagones and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.