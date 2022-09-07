New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, of Memphis, Tennessee, accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two, was just 16 when she began serving a 20-year prison sentence for kidnapping another victim. the gun

Abston’s criminal past began when he was very young, including aggravated assault and rape. He told investigators that, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, he dropped out of school after the ninth grade, but they found no evidence that he did not attend his high school at all.

Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that a juvenile court found it true that Abston, also known as “Pookie,” committed a juvenile act of rape against an unidentified suspect when he was 14 years old.

“The thing about these sexual predators, it doesn’t seem to matter how long they do it,” John Kelly, a criminal profiler and psychiatrist who has interviewed multiple serial killers, told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “When they get out, they hunt back.”

At 16, Abston kidnapped the late Memphis attorney Kemper Durand at gunpoint, threw him in the trunk of his own car and drove him to various ATMs demanding cash withdrawals, court documents show. Abston pleaded guilty in that case and served about 20 years of a 24-year sentence.

“I understand that [Abston’s] “The record dates back to 1995, when he was about 13 years old, and shows cases in juvenile court in each year – 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999,” Durand wrote in a 2001 victim impact statement obtained by Fox News Digital. Never learned from an encounter.”

Durand told the court that, although he suffered no physical injuries, he had frequent nightmares about his abduction and criticized Abston for showing no remorse.

“It took Cleotha Abston approximately 15 months, from June 2000 to September 2000, to plead guilty to the crime to which he pleaded guilty on May 29, 2000,” Durand wrote. “He rejected the plea deal because he ‘didn’t want to sign for any time.’ I understand, this jailhouse is braggadocio – a tough guy and shows off to other inmates in the jail.”

Durand died in 2013, according to an online obituary.

Abston’s list of aggravating factors in Durand’s kidnapping included his prior history of violence, the fact that he was the mastermind in a crime involving multiple suspects and, handwritten, a reference to a rape case.

Abston separately told investigators that he “had a good relationship with his family, but had a rough childhood,” the documents state. He served about 20 years of a 24-year sentence and was released two years ago, according to state prison records.

Early Friday, Fletcher was hiding near the University of Memphis campus 24 minutes before her usual morning jog brought her to the area, according to the new affidavit.

Fletcher, a fit 34-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 137 pounds, came jogging through the area. Ebston, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, was reportedly shocked.

“Investigators conducted surveillance near 3876 Central Avenue in which a black GMC was seen going off-road and then waiting for the victim,” the affidavit said. “A male got out of a black GMC Terrain and aggressively ran towards the victim and then forced him[d] The victim, Eliza Fletcher, entered the vehicle on the passenger side.”

A “struggle” ensued and then “sat in the parking lot with the victim for approximately four minutes before the vehicle left,” according to the affidavit.

Police said they found Abston’s DNA on shoes recovered from the scene and arrested him over the weekend. They found Fletcher’s body behind a vacant house on Victor Street on Monday.

In a statement, Fletcher’s family said they believed justice would be served in the courts.

“We are saddened and devastated by this senseless loss,” the family said through a spokesman. “Liza was a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, her Second Presbyterian Church congregation and everyone who knew her.”

The statement continued, “Now is the time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful to the local, state and community for finding Lisa and for this horrific crime.” Federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to bring those responsible to justice.”

Abston is being held on $510,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday morning. His brother, Mario Abston, is also being held at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis on unrelated charges.

Given the defendant’s past, Kelly, according to the criminal profiler, likely went into the evening planning to prevent any witnesses from testifying against him – even if it was a random attack. That’s not uncommon among repeat sex offenders, he said.

“Leaving the victim alive, the victim became a witness and testified against him,” he said. “And then he got it [prison] time.”

Frequently, they reoffend after they leave, he said, and can be more violent.

“Because it’s real plain and simple, and I’ve seen it with a lot of kids in their history,” he said. “No witness? No time chance.”