The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping of missing teacher Eliza Fletcher.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence after Fletcher’s mysterious disappearance on Friday, Memphis police said early Sunday.

“The investigation into the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher is still active and ongoing. Investigators are continuing to search and follow up on all leads,” the police department said.

Fletcher was on her routine run near the University of Memphis on Friday morning when she was “abducted and forced” into a dark SUV, police said. The police have identified the car and are searching for it.

Later Saturday, Memphis police said the vehicle had been located, although the Memphis kindergarten teacher and 34-year-old mother had not yet been located.

“The vehicle of interest has been located and a male occupant of the vehicle has been taken into custody. Eliza Fletcher has not been located,” he said.

Another person was arrested on Sunday, but not in connection with her abduction, police said.

“Mario Abston, 36, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell heroin, and possession of a firearm during the commission. A dangerous felony,” the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

Fletcher is described as a blonde woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds. She was wearing a pink athletic top and purple running shorts, with her hair up and a matching headband.

Anyone with information related to the kidnapping is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.