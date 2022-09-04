New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The man charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Memphis mother of two was allegedly seen “cleaning the interior” of a GMC Terrain, which police said is a “vehicle of interest” in the case.

Cleotha Abston’s arrest affidavit, released by the Memphis Police Department on Sunday, also said two witnesses saw the suspect “doing laundry in the home sink.”

Eliza Fletcher was reported missing to police around 7:45 a.m. Friday, one by Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one by the University of Memphis. Police say she was forcibly taken into a car at 4:30 am

Abston was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and charged Especially acute seizures and teasing.

