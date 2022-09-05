New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A large police presence was seen Monday afternoon near a creek about six miles from where Eliza Fletcher was last seen, days after she was kidnapped in Memphis.

Fox News saw about 14 police cars exiting the area leading to Noncona Creek. Police would not confirm whether there was a large police presence related to the Fletcher investigation but said they were continuing to search “various locations”.

Meanwhile, Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper, Cleotha Abston, 38, faces new federal charges Monday. identity theftand allegations of theft of property, and fraudulent use of credit cards.

U.S. Marshals arrested Abston on Saturday after police found his DNA on a pair of sandals found where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle used in the kidnapping to a person at the residence Abston lived in.

While Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in an affidavit that they believe she was seriously injured in the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video. Authorities said Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4 a.m. Friday when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing that morning when he did not return home.

Online court records do not show whether Abston has an attorney available to comment on his behalf. A hearing has been set for Tuesday.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware merchant and philanthropist. The family released a video statement asking for help finding Fletcher and offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.