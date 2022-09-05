off
The suspect has a criminal history of previous kidnappings

Former Boston Police Superintendent and Chief Dan Lynskey searches for Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

A large police presence was seen Monday afternoon near a creek about six miles from where Eliza Fletcher was last seen, days after she was kidnapped in Memphis.

Fox News saw about 14 police cars exiting the area leading to Noncona Creek. Police would not confirm whether there was a large police presence related to the Fletcher investigation but said they were continuing to search “various locations”.

  • A Memphis police vehicle outside the river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    Image 1 of 10

    A Memphis police vehicle outside the river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • A Memphis police vehicle leaves the river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    Image 2 of 10

    A Memphis police vehicle leaves the river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • Vehicle with police leaving river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    Image 3 of 10

    Vehicle with police leaving river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • A train car in search of Eliza Fletcher
    Image 4 of 10

    A train car in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • Police vehicle outside Ebrofrost in search of Eliza Fletcher
    5 of 10 images

    Police vehicle outside Ebrofrost in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • Two police vehicles and an additional car emerge from the river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    Image 6 of 10

    Two police vehicles and an additional car emerge from the river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • Three police cars leave the river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    7 of 10 images

    Three police cars leave the river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • A police car leaving the river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    8 of 10 images

    A police car leaving the river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • ATVs and additional vehicles out on the river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    9 of 10 images

    ATVs and additional vehicles out on the river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

  • An ATV out on the river in search of Eliza Fletcher
    10 of 10 images

    An ATV out on the river in search of Eliza Fletcher (Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

Meanwhile, Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper, Cleotha Abston, 38, faces new federal charges Monday. identity theftand allegations of theft of property, and fraudulent use of credit cards.

U.S. Marshals arrested Abston on Saturday after police found his DNA on a pair of sandals found where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle used in the kidnapping to a person at the residence Abston lived in.

Liza Fletcher kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston

Liza Fletcher kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston
(Memphis PD/TBI/Shelby County Jail)

While Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in an affidavit that they believe she was seriously injured in the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video. Authorities said Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4 a.m. Friday when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing that morning when he did not return home.

Online court records do not show whether Abston has an attorney available to comment on his behalf. A hearing has been set for Tuesday.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware merchant and philanthropist. The family released a video statement asking for help finding Fletcher and offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

