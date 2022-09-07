New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Memphis criminal accused of kidnapping and killing a local mother of two is due back in court Wednesday morning on more charges related to the attack over the Labor Day weekend.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is accused of kidnapping 34-year-old teacher Eliza Fletcher on Friday, September 2, during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.

Abston camped in the area for about 24 minutes before Fletcher was taken. Police say surveillance cameras recorded him getting out of a GMC Terrain SUV and forcibly grabbing Fletcher about 5:30 a.m. In the ensuing struggle, he lost his Champion Slides at the scene and police found his DNA, according to an arrest affidavit.

Fletcher, an avid runner and mother from Memphis, was reported missing that morning by her husband after she failed to return home.

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect Cleotha Abston’s violent history of rape, assault and kidnapping revealed

Police found her body Monday behind a vacant house near Abston’s brother’s apartment, where witnesses told investigators they saw him wash the SUV with chemical cleaner.

Investigators saw tire tracks outside the property and took a closer look, stumbling upon the smell of decay and, in the back, Fletcher’s remains.

As police rolled up crime scene tape and withdrew from the scene Tuesday afternoon, they warned reporters to be careful in the area.

A neighbor told Fox News Digital that the house has been vacant for more than 15 years.

“It makes me kind of angry, because I hate that he did this,” she said, declining to give her name for fear of retribution. “It makes you really scared – you want to scream. That was her, but we have senior black women here, how do we know what they’re going to do to us?”

Fletcher was a pre-K teacher at a Memphis Christian school, a mother of two young sons, a wife and a daughter. She also qualified for the Boston Marathon and ran regularly for exercise. Neighbors remember her as a prominent member of their church and was “a joy to many,” according to a family spokesman.

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance and Murder

Abston is a repeat offender with juvenile delinquencies that include rape and aggravated assault, according to court documents. At 16, he was charged as an adult in another kidnapping case in which he later kidnapped prominent Memphis attorney Kemper Durand at gunpoint and took him to several ATMs to withdraw cash.

Durand eventually escaped, and stated in a victim impact statement that he had frequent nightmares about the ordeal and believed Abston would have killed him had he not taken the opportunity to break free first.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis police find tire track marks, ‘smell of decay’ in search of Tennessee mother

“Because of his extensive record in juvenile court, because he implicated two other people in his crime, and because of his apparent lack of remorse, it seems likely that the maximum sentence would keep him on the streets for at least several years,” Durand wrote to the court. Recommends the maximum possible sentence.”

Abston faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fletcher’s death also resulted in unrelated charges for alleged workplace theft Abston is accused of committing earlier.

He was being held on a $510,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be heard at 9 am on Wednesday.