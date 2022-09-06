New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis, Tenn. – Cleotha Abston-Henderson, accused of killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, abducted the young mother early Friday in what is believed to be a “separate attack by a stranger,” authorities said Tuesday. .

The Memphis Police Department joined the Tennessee District Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, the US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a press conference at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest developments in the horrific case. . Authorities revealed they found Fletcher’s remains at 5:07 p.m. Monday “in the rear of the vacant duplex apartment” where she was abducted.

Officials said it was too early to determine the place and manner of Fletcher’s death. A police department spokeswoman would not comment to Fox News Digital when asked about any significance or connection between Ebston-Henderson and Fletcher’s discovery of the vacant building.

Deputy Attorney General Steve Mulroy said investigators had “no reason to believe this was anything other than an attack by a stranger.” He did not disclose a possible motive. Investigators said they “didn’t get much information” from the suspect, who will be arraigned Wednesday morning on the new charges.

“Violence of any kind is, of course, unacceptable, but repeat violent offenders deserve an especially strong response,” Mulroy said.

Fletcher’s family asked that the public and media “avoid intrusive questions and respect his privacy,” the official added.

Ebston-Henderson appeared in court earlier in the day Tuesday, moments after the Memphis Police Department confirmed that a body found at the crime scene late Monday had been identified as that of the missing teacher and young mother. He wore a jail-issued green jumpsuit, a white undershirt and a face mask when he appeared before the judge.

A court-appointed attorney was appointed to represent him. The judge set another court date for Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. local time.

Abston-Henderson was charged Tuesday morning with first-degree murder, in addition to his previous charges, records show. During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors announced additional charges of premeditated murder and kidnapping.

Abston-Henderson was previously charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence. Late Sunday, authorities added three more charges against him: identity theft, theft of property $1,000 or less and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card $1,000 or less, records show.

Bail was previously set at $500,000, but was raised to $510,000 overnight. It was not immediately clear whether the bail amount would increase further in light of the new charge.

Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped early Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis. U.S. Marshals Service agents arrested Abston-Henderson, 38, on Saturday after matching his DNA to a pair of sandals found near the scene, police documents state.

Surveillance footage shows a black GMC Terrain “passed and then waited for the victim.” Memphis Police Department The affidavit states “a male exited a black GMC Terrain, aggressively ran toward the victim and then forced the victim, Eliza Fletcher, into the passenger side of the vehicle … where a struggle was observed.”

The affidavit later added: “Sat in the parking lot with the victim for approximately four minutes before the vehicle left.”

The “violent” abduction was caught on video and allegedly showed Abston-Henderson “waiting, then running toward the victim, then forcing the victim into a vehicle, where she was locked up and driven away and missing.”

“It is believed and supported by facts and physical evidence that she sustained serious injuries,” the police affidavit said. “Further, it is clear from probative and witness statements that evidence from these injuries, e.g., blood, remained in the vehicle cleaned by the defendant.”

People who knew Abston-Henderson reported seeing him acting strange and cleaning the interior of his GMC Terrain with floor cleaner just before 8 a.m. Friday. They also said that they wash their clothes in the sink of their house.

Fox News’ Kim Wagner contributed to this report.