New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis police said a “vehicle of interest” had been located and added that a man in the car had been arrested, but the kidnapped kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher is still missing.

Police announced Saturday afternoon, “The vehicle of interest has been located and a male occupant of the vehicle has been taken into custody. Eliza Fletcher has not been located. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fletcher was reported missing early Friday morning.