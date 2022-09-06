New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis police and several other law enforcement agencies found “tire tracks” and the “smell of decay” to find Eliza Fletcher’s body Monday evening.

A new affidavit released Monday said a law enforcement officer found tire marks and the smell of rot in tall grass at 1666 Victor Street in Memphis, Tenn., leading them to a rear driveway, where they later identified a body. Found Eliza Fletcher.

Eliza Fletcher was abducted at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning while she was running from the University of Memphis area to the Central Avenue area.

To the rear of the house, officers observed a set of stairs “north of the rear passage. Immediately to the right of the stairs, [one of the officers] An unresponsive female was found lying on the ground,” the affidavit said.

Investigators then searched the area and found “a discarded trash bag” about 0.3 miles away on South Orleans Street, the affidavit said.

“The bag contained purple Lululemon running shorts that Eliza Fletcher was last seen wearing (sic),” the affidavit continues.

Police charged Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, with first-degree murder, along with kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence, among other charges.