Memphis, Tenn. – Cleotha Abston, the man accused of kidnapping Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher Friday, will appear in court for a hearing at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Abston appeared in court moments after the Memphis Police Department confirmed that a body found at a crime scene late Sunday has been identified as missing teacher and young mother Eliza Fletcher.

Abston was charged Tuesday morning with first-degree murder, in addition to his previous charges, records show. Abston was previously charged with particularly aggravated kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence. Late Sunday, authorities added three more charges against Abston: identity theft, theft of property $1,000 or less and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card $1,000 or less, records show.

Bail was previously set at $500,000, but was raised to $510,000 overnight. It was not immediately clear whether the bail amount would increase further in light of the new charge.

Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped early Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis. U.S. Marshals Service agents arrested Abston, 38, on Saturday after his DNA matched a pair of sandals found near the scene, police documents state.

Surveillance footage shows a black GMC Terrain “passed and then waited for the victim.” Memphis Police Department The affidavit states “a male exited a black GMC Terrain, aggressively ran toward the victim and then forced the victim, Eliza Fletcher, into the passenger side of the vehicle … where a struggle was observed.”

The affidavit later added: “Sat in the parking lot with the victim for approximately four minutes before the vehicle left.”

The “violent” abduction was caught on video, and Abston allegedly “waits, then runs toward the victim, then forces the victim into a vehicle, where she is locked and removed and is missing.”

“It is believed and supported by facts and physical evidence that she sustained serious injuries,” the police affidavit said. “Further, it is clear from probative and witness statements that evidence from these injuries, e.g., blood, remained in the vehicle cleaned by the defendant.”

People who knew Abston reported seeing him acting strangely and cleaning the interior of his GMC Terrain with floor cleaner just before 8 a.m. Friday. They also said that they wash their clothes in the sink of their house.

