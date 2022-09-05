off
Police gathered at the Pine Hill Community Center in the area where Eliza Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper lives

Memphis, Tenn. – A Memphis judge has set bond for a 38-year-old man charged in the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two who was dragged into a car during an early morning jog.

Cleotha Abston had his bond set at $500,000 Sunday, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released from jail. Accusations are being made against him Especially acute seizures and teasing.

He was taken into custody by law enforcement officers after he was spotted by US Marshals at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Cleotha Abston’s affidavit states that two witnesses, including Abston’s brother Mario, told police they saw the suspect cleaning the interior of a GMC Terrain, which police named a “vehicle of interest.”

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Suspect allegedly cleans ‘vehicle of interest’ before arrest, police say

Liza Fletcher kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston

(Memphis PD/TBI/Shelby County Jail)

The two also said they saw Cleotha Abston “doing laundry in the house sink” and that he was acting “strange,” according to the affidavit.

Eliza Fletcher went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, and was forced into a GMC Terrain after a struggle, police said.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told Fox News Digital it was a dark-colored GMC Terrain, which had previously been named a vehicle of interest, adding that the male occupant of the car "has been taken into custody for further investigation."

(Memphis Police Department)

Video surveillance from the area of ​​the abduction shows the GMC Terrain “passing and then waiting for the victim,” before Cleotha Abston “aggressively ran toward the victim.”

Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, police received two calls, one from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis that she was missing.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis police say ‘vehicle of interest’, man in custody, Eliza still missing

Court documents state the GMC Terrain was with the victim in a nearby parking lot for four minutes before driving off. Police were able to match Cleotha Abston to the crime using DNA evidence collected from a pair of Champion Slides sandals left at the crime scene.

Police also say that Eliza Fletcher “suffered serious injuries” and that “evidence in the vehicle was cleaned by the defendant, i.e. blood.”

Eliza Fletcher is seen on her run in a photo provided by the Memphis Police Department.

(Memphis Police Department)

Cleotha Abston will appear in court at 9.30am on Tuesday

According to a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department, law enforcement officers appeared throughout Memphis on Sunday and searched “various” locations.

People with information about the kidnapping are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

