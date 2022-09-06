New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities say they have found a body near the spot where Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped while jogging in Memphis last week.

The Memphis Police Department said officers in the 1600 block of Victor Street responded to a “dead party” just after 5 p.m.

The identity of the body and the cause of death are yet to be ascertained. An investigation is currently underway.

Fox News observed 15 to 20 police cars, including a mobile command center, at East Person Avenue and Victor Street. A helicopter was also seen flying overhead. Police would not confirm whether there was a large police presence related to the Fletcher investigation.

A crime scene was cordoned off with at least a one-mile radius near an abandoned school less than a mile from 1765 Orleans St., where a witness told police they saw suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning blood off a GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner. wash his clothes. They said he was behaving strangely.

U.S. Marshals arrested Abston, 38, on Saturday after police found his DNA on a pair of sandals near where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. A hearing has been set for Tuesday.

Authorities said Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4 a.m. Friday when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when he did not return home.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.