Loved ones and hundreds of mourners from the Memphis community gathered Saturday morning to say their final goodbyes to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher, who was honored for “bringing light to this day and to the world.”

More than 300 mourners are estimated to have attended the funeral services held at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, where Fletcher, 34, first met her husband of eight years, Richard. Attendees waited in line to enter the building, with mourners arriving steadily in the 90 minutes before the ceremony.

Fletcher’s family arrived around 9.45am local time in two hearses and a large bus. The ceremony was streamed live through the church’s YouTube page. Among the songs and hymns performed by the Second Presbyterian Church choir was “My Little Light,” which Fletcher was seen singing in a touching video to her young students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Pastor Dr. George W. Robertson told mourners “everything in this service has something to do directly with Eliza Fletcher’s life.”

“Surely, you know the children’s song, ‘Maja Ha Chhotasa Prakash’, that she recorded for her kindergarteners to encourage them to keep the light shining through the tough times of Covid. And maybe you know her wedding guests. These were her favorite humans. She There was a light. It was also a joy,” Robertson said, according to the live stream. “Eliza’s name is Hebrew … it means joy.”

He spoke of Fletcher’s love of designing her own Nike tennis shoes and how she was “very proud of those shoes”.

“‘This little light of mine,’ said Liza, ‘I will let it shine.’ “Liza didn’t have the resume of a world changer, as we count world changers,” Robertson continued, “but when Jesus is your light—no matter how small it is, no matter how small the world dismisses you, you want Jesus to be your light.” Yes, no matter how small you are, it shines. This little light born 34 years ago is lighting up the world today.

Photographs from outside Saturday’s ceremony show mourners, including Fletcher’s mother, father and husband, comforting each other before the service began.

Fletcher, 34, was abducted and killed by an unidentified man named Cleotha Henderson as she jogged near the University of Memphis campus around 4:30 a.m. on September 2. Henderson, who has a violent criminal past, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, premeditated murder and kidnapping, among other crimes including murder, kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence.

Hundreds, if not thousands, gathered in the early hours of Friday to finish Fletcher’s run after it was tragically cut short.

“We came out today to honor Liza and finish her run,” event organizer Danielle Heinemann told attendees.

“We’re here today just to run in honor of Liza and also to show that women in this city have the right to run whether it’s 4 in the morning or 10 at night or any time of day,” Heinemann said. . “And there’s no need to completely cover your body when you’re running. There should be no excuse.”

Fletcher was a married mother of two and descended from the fortunes of Orgill. She was a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School and previously taught at Promise Academy.

An obituary published in her memory described her as “devoted” to her work and to her students.

“As with everything Liza did, she deeply nurtured and cared for her students,” the obituary said. “A firm believer in the importance of personal growth, she wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable. Rather, she embraced it.”

It describes the young mother as a “born athlete”.

“Liza’s passion for sports grew from childhood teams to collegiate competition and excelling in marathons as an adult,” According to the obituary. “She enjoyed her morning runs with her friends. She channeled her competitive nature into everything she undertook with enthusiasm.”

Fletcher was someone who “modelled the Christian life and believed in her steadfast faith.”

The page adds: “Her impact is extraordinary, as are prayer groups, vigils held at the homes of friends and family, gatherings at churches and schools, and memorial runs and walks held in her honor. It has amazed Liza, who never thought or thought she was anything special. Didn’t think so – although she certainly was.”

But her “most loving role,” the obituary said, “was that of wife and mother.”

“Liza was a light to all who knew her,” it continues. “Her infectious smile and laugh could light up any room. Liza was pure of heart and innocent which brought out the best in everyone she met. To know her was to love her and be loved by her.”

Details of Fletcher’s tragedy are scarce, and police have not released information about how she died or a motive behind the attack.

Deputy Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Tuesday that investigators “have no reason to believe this was anything other than an isolated attack by an unknown person.” He did not disclose a possible motive.

Fletcher’s family has asked that any memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Lisa Welford Fletcher Memorial Fund at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, Christ Methodist Day School and Second Presbyterian Church.