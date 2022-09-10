off
Eliza Fletcher Funeral: Mourners line up outside to say goodbye

Loved ones and the Memphis community gathered Saturday morning to say goodbye to Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee teacher and mother who was kidnapped and killed Sept. 2 while jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

Loved ones and hundreds of mourners from the Memphis community gathered Saturday morning to say their final goodbyes to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher, who was honored for “bringing light to this day and to the world.”

More than 300 mourners are estimated to have attended the funeral services held at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, where Fletcher, 34, first met her husband of eight years, Richard. Attendees waited in line to enter the building, with mourners arriving steadily in the 90 minutes before the ceremony.

Fletcher’s family arrived around 9.45am local time in two hearses and a large bus. The ceremony was streamed live through the church’s YouTube page. Among the songs and hymns performed by the Second Presbyterian Church choir was “My Little Light,” which Fletcher was seen singing in a touching video to her young students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Fletcher, husband of Eliza Fletcher, poses outside the Second Presbyterian Church on September 10, 2022.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

Senior Pastor Dr. George W. Robertson told mourners “everything in this service has something to do directly with Eliza Fletcher’s life.”

Mourners gather at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee on September 10, 2022 for the funeral service of Eliza Fletcher.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

“Surely, you know the children’s song, ‘Maja Ha Chhotasa Prakash’, that she recorded for her kindergarteners to encourage them to keep the light shining through the tough times of Covid. And maybe you know her wedding guests. These were her favorite humans. She There was a light. It was also a joy,” Robertson said, according to the live stream. “Eliza’s name is Hebrew … it means joy.”

Eliza Fletcher's father leans against a wall as mourners gather for Eliza Fletcher's funeral service on September 10, 2022 at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

He spoke of Fletcher’s love of designing her own Nike tennis shoes and how she was “very proud of those shoes”.

Eliza Fletcher's father, James Beasley, and mourners gather for her funeral service on September 10, 2022 at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

“‘This little light of mine,’ said Liza, ‘I will let it shine.’ “Liza didn’t have the resume of a world changer, as we count world changers,” Robertson continued, “but when Jesus is your light—no matter how small it is, no matter how small the world dismisses you, you want Jesus to be your light.” Yes, no matter how small you are, it shines. This little light born 34 years ago is lighting up the world today.

Eliza Fletcher's mother, Adele Wellford, and husband, Richard Fletcher, are seen with mourners as they gather for Eliza Fletcher's funeral service at Second Presbyterian Church on September 10, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

Photographs from outside Saturday’s ceremony show mourners, including Fletcher’s mother, father and husband, comforting each other before the service began.

Eliza Fletcher's father, James Beasley Welford, and mourners gather for Eliza Fletcher's funeral on September 10, 2022 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

Fletcher, 34, was abducted and killed by an unidentified man named Cleotha Henderson as she jogged near the University of Memphis campus around 4:30 a.m. on September 2. Henderson, who has a violent criminal past, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, premeditated murder and kidnapping, among other crimes including murder, kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence.

Loved ones and the Memphis community will gather Saturday morning to say goodbye to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

Hundreds, if not thousands, gathered in the early hours of Friday to finish Fletcher’s run after it was tragically cut short.

Mourners gather at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee on September 10, 2022 for the funeral service of Eliza Fletcher.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

“We came out today to honor Liza and finish her run,” event organizer Danielle Heinemann told attendees.

Mourners gather at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee on September 10, 2022 for the funeral service of Eliza Fletcher.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

“We’re here today just to run in honor of Liza and also to show that women in this city have the right to run whether it’s 4 in the morning or 10 at night or any time of day,” Heinemann said. . “And there’s no need to completely cover your body when you’re running. There should be no excuse.”

Fletcher was a married mother of two and descended from the fortunes of Orgill. She was a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School and previously taught at Promise Academy.

An obituary published in her memory described her as “devoted” to her work and to her students.

Eliza Fletcher with her family in an undated photo provided by the funeral home; Eliza Fletcher poses for a selfie.

(Cannell Funeral Directors; Liza Fletcher/Instagram)

“As with everything Liza did, she deeply nurtured and cared for her students,” the obituary said. “A firm believer in the importance of personal growth, she wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable. Rather, she embraced it.”

It describes the young mother as a “born athlete”.

“Liza’s passion for sports grew from childhood teams to collegiate competition and excelling in marathons as an adult,” According to the obituary. “She enjoyed her morning runs with her friends. She channeled her competitive nature into everything she undertook with enthusiasm.”

Fletcher was someone who “modelled the Christian life and believed in her steadfast faith.”

The page adds: “Her impact is extraordinary, as are prayer groups, vigils held at the homes of friends and family, gatherings at churches and schools, and memorial runs and walks held in her honor. It has amazed Liza, who never thought or thought she was anything special. Didn’t think so – although she certainly was.”

Lisa Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher and mother of two who was killed during her morning jog last week, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

(Jennifer Sink/Facebook, Memphis Police)

But her “most loving role,” the obituary said, “was that of wife and mother.”

“Liza was a light to all who knew her,” it continues. “Her infectious smile and laugh could light up any room. Liza was pure of heart and innocent which brought out the best in everyone she met. To know her was to love her and be loved by her.”

Eliza Fletcher's husband, Richie Fletcher III, works as a dealership manager for Memphis Boat Center and was formerly a Coast Guard mechanic.

(Liza Fletcher/Instagram)

Details of Fletcher’s tragedy are scarce, and police have not released information about how she died or a motive behind the attack.

Deputy Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Tuesday that investigators “have no reason to believe this was anything other than an isolated attack by an unknown person.” He did not disclose a possible motive.

Fletcher’s family has asked that any memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Lisa Welford Fletcher Memorial Fund at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, Christ Methodist Day School and Second Presbyterian Church.

