New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The family of Memphis teacher Eliza “Liza” Fletcher has released details of her funeral service days after she was attacked, kidnapped and killed on her morning jog near the University of Memphis.

“Above all, Lisa’s most cherished roles were as a wife and mother,” according to an obituary shared by Canal Fundal directors, where her parents made the arrangements Wednesday. “After meeting at Second Presbyterian Church, she married her beloved husband. She loved her family deeply and unconditionally. As a family they enjoyed outdoor adventures including boating, water sports, hiking, running and biking. She was deeply admired. Her passion for motherhood Family and friends for dedication.”

The teacher and mother of two was remembered as “a born runner” and had qualified for the Boston Marathon as an avid runner. “She enthusiastically brought her competitive nature to bear in whatever she undertook.”

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. at the Second Presbyterian Church.

Eliza Fletcher Case: Live Updates

The family asks that memorials be sent to the Lisa Welford Fletcher Memorial Fund at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, Christ Methodist Day School and Second Presbyterian Church.

“She found great joy in morning runs with friends,” her family’s online obituary reads.

Fletcher played varsity soccer before transferring to Baylor. She later earned a master’s degree from Belmont University and taught children at both Promise Academy and St. Mary’s Episcopal School.

Here’s Why Cleotha Abston Henderson, Suspected Killer of Eliza Fletcher, Served 20 Years of 24 Years

“She truly walked and modeled the Christian life and believed in her unwavering faith,” the missive continues. “Liza was a light to all who knew her.”

Fletcher, 34, was praised by her school, St. Mary’s Episcopal School A Facebook post as someone whose “smile enters every room.”

Several events will be held in Fletcher’s honor Friday morning along her run.

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance

Fletcher is survived by her husband, Richard James Fletcher III, whom she married on March 8, 2014, and two sons, Richard James Fletcher IV and Harry Wellford Fletcher, as well as her parents, Adele Orgill Wellford and James Beasley Wellford.

“Her infectious smile and laugh could light up any room,” the obituary reads. “Liza was pure and innocent in heart which brought out the best in everyone she met. To know her was to love her and to be loved by her. Her influence is extraordinary, as seen in prayer groups, vigils. At the homes of friends and family, church and school gatherings. , and the memorial run and walk held in her honor. The outpouring of love and grief must have surprised Liza, who never thought or thought she was anything special – although she certainly was.”

Eliza Fletcher’s death: Memphis kidnapping suspect Cleotha Henderson held without bond

Fletcher’s alleged killer, Cleotha Abston Henderson, is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail on charges of kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He allegedly stalked around the University of Memphis campus on the morning of September 2, then ran into Fletcher as she jogged down Central Avenue.

During a struggle in which he lost his shoes, police say Henderson forced her into the SUV. Investigators recovered his DNA on the shoes, according to court documents.

His past criminal history includes five counts of assault, rape and kidnapping – all of which occurred when he was a teenager. He was recently released from prison after serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence.

Henderson is due back in court on September 19.