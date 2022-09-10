New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Loved ones and the Memphis community will gather Saturday morning to say goodbye to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher, 34, was abducted and killed by an unidentified man named Cleotha Henderson as she jogged near the University of Memphis campus around 4:30 a.m. on September 2. Funeral services will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, where Fletcher met her husband of eight years, Richard.

Henderson, who has a violent criminal past, has been charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder, premeditated murder and murder in the act of kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence, among other crimes.

Fletcher was a married mother of two and descended from the fortunes of Orgill. She was a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School and previously taught at Promise Academy.

Eliza Fletcher’s Funeral: Slain Memphis Jogger’s Memorial Services Announced

An obituary published in her memory described her as “devoted” to her work and to her students.

“As with everything Liza did, she deeply nurtured and cared for her students,” the obituary said. “A firm believer in the importance of personal growth, she wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable. Rather, she embraced it.”

It describes the young mother as a “born athlete”.

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance and Murder

“Liza’s passion for sports grew from childhood teams to collegiate competition and excelling in marathons as an adult,” According to the obituary. “She enjoyed her morning runs with her friends. She channeled her competitive nature into everything she undertook with enthusiasm.”

Fletcher was someone who “modelled the Christian life and believed in her steadfast faith.”

The page adds: “Her impact is extraordinary, as are prayer groups, vigils held at the homes of friends and family, gatherings at churches and schools, and memorial runs and walks held in her honor. It has amazed Liza, who never thought or thought she was anything special. Didn’t think so – although she certainly was.”

Lawyer for Memphis Jogger suspect Cleotha Henderson seeks gag order after Eliza Fletcher’s family releases autopsy

But her “most loving role,” the obituary said, “was that of wife and mother.”

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect Cleotha Abston’s violent history of rape, assault and kidnapping revealed

“Liza was a light to all who knew her,” it continues. “Her infectious smile and laugh could light up any room. Liza was pure of heart and innocent which brought out the best in everyone she met. To know her was to love her and be loved by her.”

Details of Fletcher’s tragedy are scarce, and police have not released information about how she died or a motive behind the attack.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Deputy Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Tuesday that investigators “have no reason to believe this was anything other than an isolated attack by an unknown person.” He did not disclose a possible motive.

Fletcher’s family has asked that any memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Lisa Welford Fletcher Memorial Fund at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, Christ Methodist Day School and Second Presbyterian Church.