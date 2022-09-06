New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis, Tenn. – The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher is not releasing information related to his alleged crimes, though he faces multiple murder-related charges in the young mother’s death, according to authorities and records.

Officers revealed earlier on Tuesday that they had “not received much information” from the suspect, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston-Henderson.

As of Tuesday, Abston-Henderson had been charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder and murder in connection with the kidnapping, including aggravated kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence.

Abston-Herndon was known to drive a GMC Terrain matching the description of the vehicle used in the Friday morning kidnapping of 34-year-old Fletcher.

Eliza Fletcher Live Updates: Memphis teacher kidnapped, suspected of ‘stranger attack’

The mother of two was kidnapped around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis. The “violent” abduction was caught on video and the suspect allegedly “waited, then ran toward the victim, then forced the victim into a vehicle,” police documents said.

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance and Murder

Surveillance footage shows a black GMC Terrain “driving off and then waiting for the victim,” according to a Memphis Police Department affidavit. “A male exited a black GMC Terrain, aggressively ran toward the victim and then forced the victim, Eliza Fletcher, into the passenger side of the vehicle … where a struggle was observed.”

The affidavit then adds: “The vehicle then sat with the victim in the parking lot for approximately four minutes before leaving.”

Investigators used DNA from a pair of Champion sandals recovered at the scene to identify Abston-Henderson as a person of interest. They were later able to track Fletcher’s cell phone to the scene of his abduction at the time of the attack.

Hours later, Abston-Herndon allegedly showed up at his brother’s house, where a woman saw him “cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner and … acting strangely,” the affidavit states.

His brother told police he saw Cleotha cleaning the inside of his car, and both witnesses saw him “washing clothes in the sink of the house,” the document added.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis police find tire track marks, ‘smell of decay’ in search of Tennessee mother

On Saturday, U.S. Marshals Service agents detained Abston-Henderson at his Waterstone Oak Way home, where investigators found the GMC Terrain’s address “backed into the parking lot area.”

But Abston-Henderson would not give any information to investigators about Fletcher’s whereabouts.

The young woman’s remains were found less than half a mile away behind a vacant house at 1666 Victor Street, authorities said.

Authorities said it was too early to determine the place and manner of Fletcher’s death. A police department spokeswoman would not comment to Fox News Digital when asked about any significance or connection between Abston-Henderson and the vacant building near where Fletcher was found.

Records show Abston-Henderson has lived in Tennessee for decades, if not his entire life. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail, pending a court appearance Wednesday morning.

Abston-Henderson is being held on $510,000 bail so far, though the amount is expected to change when he is arraigned Wednesday on the most serious charges — those related to Fletcher’s murder.

But Friday’s attack wasn’t Abston-Henderson’s first brush with the criminal justice system — or with kidnapping charges, records show.

Eliza Fletcher Missing: Kidnapping Suspect Cleotha Abston Kidnapped Memphis Attorney At Gunpoint Decades Ago

Abston was charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery in May 2000, when he was still considered a juvenile, for forcing a prominent local attorney named Kemper Durand into the trunk of his vehicle.

Authorities confirmed he was 16 when he took Durand to an ATM and ordered him to withdraw cash. Durand managed to escape safely. Abston-Henderson pleaded guilty.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Suspect allegedly cleans ‘vehicle of interest’ before arrest, police say

Records show he served 24 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections system, with his sentence ending in November 2020.

FOX 13 reports that he is accused of additional charges from when he was a teenager, including aggravated assault — with and without a weapon — theft and rape.

A Memphis police affidavit describes how Abston-Herndon was working for a cleaning service in the days leading up to his Saturday arrest. The owner of the business confirmed to police that she employed the murder suspect. She also gave investigators his cell phone number and confirmed he was known to drive a GMC Terrain.

Deputy Attorney General Steve Mulroy said Tuesday that investigators “have no reason to believe this was anything other than an isolated attack by an unknown person.” He did not disclose a possible motive.

Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: Body found near crime scene investigation

Fletcher’s family released a statement in which they asked the public and media to allow time “to mourn in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We are saddened and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, her Second Presbyterian Church congregation and everyone who knew her,” the statement continued. . “Now is the time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and care we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement. Lisa Their tireless efforts to find and bring to justice the person responsible for this horrific crime.”