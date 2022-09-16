New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin explained how elites “make their own rules” on immigration on “Jesse Waters Primetime” Thursday.

Sarah Palin: We will have 2 million illegal alien Coming across our borders this year. And Martha’s Vineyard, the elite there, they’re catching about 50. They speak out of both sides of their mouths, of course. And it’s just like gun control and trying to take away our weapons when their heads are protecting them. It’s just, like, fences and borders.

Ron Dentis sent 2 planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

They all have fences around their property, but in heaven America has a secure border. We have the rule of law in this country, and the whole concept of the rule of law is to protect us — Joe Sixpack, the average American out there. And yet they certainly don’t rule of law. They make their own rules.

Check out the full interview below: