Former President Donald Trump encouraged New York Republican Elise Stefanik’s decision to seek another term as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, she told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Stefanik said his strong relationship with the former president will benefit House Republicans over the next two years, especially as many predict Trump will make his third White House bid in 2024.

“I talk to him several times a week, and he couldn’t be prouder of the work we’re doing as chair of the House Republican Conference,” Stefanik said. “He was very encouraging that I decided to stay in this role and work to earn the support of my colleagues.”

Stefanik declined to say whether Trump would endorse his campaign for the post and said the decision was up to the former president.

Stefanik was once again on the front lines at the House GOP conference. Stefanik, who was first elected to the role last May after ousting Trump-foe Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, has earned high marks for her fundraising and messaging activities in recent months.

She has raised more than $10 million for GOP incumbents this cycle and more than $3 million directly to the National Republican Congressional Committee. Another $2 million went to promoting women candidates through Stefanik’s Elevate PAC, a political action committee.

Stefanik said she was often the first member of leadership to support a candidate and often “the first person to donate to support them.” Allies say those efforts have led to broad support for her candidacy among candidates and GOP candidates running this November.

“Elise Stefanik has done a wonderful job as our conference chair and I’m proud to be on her team and support her,” said Rep. Ashley Hinson, an Iowa Republican who unseated a sitting Democrat in 2020 with Stefanik’s support.

Hinson is one of 15 Republicans that Democrats won in 2020. 11 of those 15 Republican female candidates are backed by Stefanik’s PAC.

In addition to fundraising, supporters say Stefanik has revamped the conference messaging infrastructure — one of the position’s few official duties. They said she developed a rapid response team at the conference and helped launch initiatives to court Hispanic voters by reaching out to Spanish-speaking media outlets.

“I’m proud to be the architect of our crisis message,” Stefanik said. “You see one in basically every news outlet, [on] Every front page in America, whether it’s a border crisis, an inflation crisis, a crime crisis or a constitutional crisis.”

GOP leadership is also happy with Stefanik’s tenure. Top Republicans, from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, support another term for her.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a race,” said R-Calif McCarthy. “Elise has done an excellent job and will continue to serve as conference chair.”

A source working on Stefanik’s whip operation said she has the support of about two-thirds of House Republicans.

“It took Stefanik less than an hour to lock in the two-thirds vote of the entire leadership team and the entire meeting,” the source said. “And she hasn’t even hit the ground yet.”

However, Stefanik remains unchallenged. Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds jumped into the race earlier this week after months of running.

Donalds told Fox News Digital that he was disappointed by the support Stefanik was receiving from GOP leadership.

“One of the reasons I entered the race for House GOP conference chair is because there are so many members who think I’m well-suited for the role. I’m humbled by this early support, and I know there’s still work to be done,” he said. “Leadership is earned and I look forward to proving why I am the best candidate.”

Donald’s supporters noted that Stefanik was considering a second term when he ran for office last May, which helped give Donald some support.

“She did a good job, but she left everyone thinking she wasn’t going to run,” said Rep. said Bob Good, R-Va. “Byron is a good messenger and I’m proud to support him.”