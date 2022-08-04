New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former “Fox & Friends” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to the Fox spotlight Thursday, talking about faith and education as more American parents become more influential in the classroom.

Hasselbeck joined “Fox & Friends” to discuss the state of education in America, current challenges under the Biden White House and her new children’s book, “Flashlight Night.”

“As citizens, I think we need to stand up for children’s rights, be clean and be vocal about what they learn,” Hasselbeck told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “I think my fear is that we’re becoming an uneducated American state, and we’re focusing on issues that kindergarten through third graders don’t need to hear.”

“They’re young, they’re young, but I think we’re forcing agendas on these young hearts and we need to allow them to develop and protect their pure heart,” she continued.

Amid education concerns, Americans are currently struggling with an economic recession. Inflation is currently at a four-decade high, prompting many families to worry about how they will put food on the table.

Still, Hasselbeck says she hasn’t lost hope.

“I think Americans are number one, they can’t afford to live in America right now under our current administration,” Hasselbeck said. “I think that’s ultimately a challenge. Whether you’re at the gas pump or at the grocery store, and I think you’re trying to take care of your family, the reality is that it’s hard.”

“I have concerns, but I’m always hopeful,” she continued. “I think better days are ahead of us and I want to camp there.”

Hasselbeck also addressed her new book, “Flashlight Night,” which her children co-authored. This story aims to teach children about God and to quell their fears of uncertainty.

“I agree that things are very important to children,” she said. “I think sometimes we ask them to pray and believe, and that’s OK, and sometimes that doesn’t feel OK.

“But we know that God will always make things right in His time,” she continued.