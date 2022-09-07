Elijah Wood and original ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast shut down ‘Rings of Power’ racist critics

(CNN) Starring Elijah Wood, Sean Astin and Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy Beloved fantasy property is understandably protective. But they will not tolerate racism or hatred towards a new generation of Tolkien actors.

Cast members argue with racist comments

Some readers have accused JRR Tolkien, who wrote “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” trilogies during and after World War I and II. Supporting racist ideas In his novels, especially in his depiction of elves, dwarves and orcs. And in Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy, next-to-no people of color played critical roles.

But some fans have been angered by the new inclusive Middle-Earth, sending hateful comments to the cast themselves. Report In this series “Review-bomb” (That is, the internet is flooded with so many bad reviews that it misrepresents the true percentage of critics and viewers who liked it).

Cordova, an Afro-Latino actor from Puerto Rico, is the first person of color to play Tolkien’s elf, and yet for the past two years, social media has been flooded with “pure and vicious hate speech,” he said. Esquire

I have fought a lot for this role, he said. “I thought I could carry that torch. I made sure my elf was the most elven, the most incredible, because I knew this was coming.”

Nomvete, too, is expecting backlash over her casting, especially as she is also the first female dwarf in a film adaptation of Tolkien’s work. she said The Daily Beast She mostly focuses on improving representation in the realm of fiction.

“People of color exist in the world. And so I find it absolutely insane that we don’t or can’t exist in fantasy worlds, everywhere.”

Other members of the cast have defended each other: said Morphy Clarke, who plays the elf hero Galadriel. upside down The fan claims that the series strays from Tolkien’s original ideas and is unfounded.

“The idea that anyone could know exactly what (Tolkien) would have wanted or what he would have liked seems absurd to me,” she said.

Cordova thanked Astin and Wood for their support of the “Rings of Power” cast.