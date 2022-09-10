New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

When Shana Chappell gave birth to Marine Lance Cpl. Karim Nicoi on January 4, 2001, little did she know that her newborn son’s first months on this earth would be the same when the United States was not at war in his lifetime. On September 11, 2001, America suffered the deadliest attack since Pearl Harbor. President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom and officially ended the war in Afghanistan on October 7. Started on 2001. Shana raised her baby in Norco, a small horse town about 60 miles east of Los Angeles—she had no way of knowing that her son, along with 12 other warriors, would lose his life 20 years later at the end of America’s brutal and tragically failed war in Afghanistan.

Karim was the last of 2,421 Americans killed in the war when an ISIS-K suicide bomber detonated feet from the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021 at 5:36 p.m. Shana will be the first to say that her son’s death is no more important than others, and it isn’t. Every life is precious. Yet there is something different about Kareem and the 12 others known to his family and American colleagues as the Fallen 13.

Through no fault of their own, their deaths became inextricably linked to one of the darkest moments in American history. While the Fallen 13 held to their last breath for their honor and America’s humanitarian obligations, their leaders favored political expediency over realities on the ground and broke faith with them.

I first met Shana a few weeks ago at Kareem’s cemetery in Norco. I was asked to contribute to Fox News’ Heroes of Kabul series on the first anniversary of the August 26 tragedy. I thought Shana was a woman with a heart of gold. When I asked her during the interview what she thought of how leaders handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, she didn’t blink: “Which leaders?” She asked why President Joe Biden, who voted for the war in Afghanistan as a senator in 2001, refused to name the Fallen 13 even in his State of the Union address. She then began her next question regarding the George Floyd family, asking why the same president mentioned Floyd by name, invited his family to the White House and hailed him as a hero, but her son and others did not.

We live in hyper-political times these days, but her tone struck me as more existential than anything else. She couldn’t understand how important her son’s life was to his Commander-in-Chief.

When I left her that day, I thought I might have seen her for the last time. A week later, one Saturday night as I was watching a movie with my two sons, I received a text message from her inviting me to join the commemorative caravan from San Clemente to Norco on August 27th. Name of the caravan: “Say their names.”

The day before the caravan, I learned that Biden had finally named the Fallen 13 on the one-year anniversary. When I arrived in San Clemente with Shana the next day, it was clear among Marines — active and inactive — that the president’s words rang hollow.

Shana then showed me an excerpt from the White House website where a reporter asked the president after his speech if he had been in contact with any Gold Star families in the past year. Biden replied: “Not today, but I have spoken in the past.” The last time Shana spoke to the president was in Dover where she received her son’s casket. She later rapes. A formal request was sent through Ken Calvert and requested to see the President. Till date she has been ignored.

As I walked among the motorcycles, cars and lifted trucks, the smell of gasoline and the nearby Chick-fil-A in the air, it became clear to me that it would be us, the people, not the government. Honor and remember those who gave their all. They refuse to consider the Fallen 13 as acceptable damage or worse, collateral damage.

Shana had told me that Kareem had wanted to be a Marine ever since he was four years old and saw the Marines in their dress blues at the local mall. From that childhood, he tried to conduct himself with dignity and basic human dignity. One of the memories that touched Shana the most was when the owner of a country liquor store walked out with tears in the eyes of Karim and his younger brother. Shana was afraid that her children had done something wrong. Instead, the owner told her that after paying for the snacks, they looked him in the eye on the way out and said, “God bless you.”

Even after Kareem joined the Marines out of Norco High School, he strived to be the best he could be. His fellow Marines told me how he would drive them home from Camp Pendleton to Norco, and instead of sleeping out, he would push them on grueling runs and hikes, often with heavy backpacks.

These actions belonged to a young man who swore an oath to the Marines and believed in the greatness of his imperfect nation.

Although I have never served, I can understand Kareem’s spirit on a certain level. I have often taken my children to see the haunted but beautiful 9/11 memorial on the sprawling lawn of Pepperdine University where I attended graduate school. As the Pacific Ocean shimmered across Highway 1, I would watch my children run through an endless display of flags, each marking the death of an American or a foreigner. When they are tired, I will tell them that America is in a long and difficult war to improve things in Afghanistan where veiled women on the football field are executed for minor crimes. I would also tell them how one of my professors at this university spoke proudly of the work he had done with others to improve the lives of Afghan women and girls as they sought to civilize and modernize their nation.

There were many setbacks along the way, but Americans were proud to know that they were fighting in honor of those who died on 9/11, and proud of those who sacrificed to bring the beacon. Hope and freedom to oppressed strangers on the other side of the earth.

Perhaps that’s why Biden’s retreat was so devastating to many in this country, whether we agree with the retreat or not. The Trump administration and the Taliban signed the Doha Accord in February 2020. However, it soon became public that the Taliban had failed to keep almost all of their promises in the agreement. That’s why Biden said on July 8, 2021, “It’s very unlikely that the Taliban will control everything and own the entire country.” He added: “Prioritizing the safety of our troops, the drawdown is proceeding in a safe and orderly manner…”

On August 16, the entire nation fell to the Taliban, a stunning collapse and any progress we and the good Afghans had made was lost in a flash. The Commander-in-Chief chose politics over true leadership, politics over reality on the ground, politics over human rights and politics over the honor of the country.

As I motored with Shana from San Clemente to Norco, it was mostly quiet inside the truck. As road guards blocked freeway ramps with their motorcycles so the convoy could pass unimpeded, I wondered how she could bear the burden of the recent suicide of her eldest son, Dakota. Able to understand how Karim was taken.

A sad smile crept across Shana’s stunned face, and she told me that the only thing she had gotten over the past year was Kareem’s Marine brother, whom he had brought home with him when he was alive. Every Friday, they pile into their car for the drive from Camp Pendleton to Norco and spend their entire weekend with her. Karim’s Marine brothers thought so highly of him that the world knew for her that they would do this. They call her mother, and they have become her sons.

We finally reached Norco where a touching ceremony was held. Songs of loss and brotherhood were sung. A local pastor talked about how we can comfort each other during this time. Shana hugged everyone there. After that, we headed to Karim’s grave to end the day.

As I watched Shana and her Marines drink beer and down frozen margaritas in the dying light, I thought of the upcoming 9/11 anniversary. When I return to the flags on Pepperdine Lawn with my kids this year, I know it won’t be the same. The hope and pride that I had in the last few years is gone.

At the same time, I cannot leave my children without hope. I will start by telling them how our government failed in Afghanistan so that they know the reality of what happened there.

Then I’ll tell them about Kareem and the rest of the Fallen 13. I would tell them how Kareem grew up in an America like his, where teachers, pastors, coaches, neighbors, and parents raised him to value life, dignity, and basic human kindness. I will tell them how Karim answered the call to go to Afghanistan without question, even though the entire country was liberated. He and his fellow warriors were greeted by a desperate sea of ​​humanity begging for freedom. Sewage along with dead bodies were piled up on the road. Even then, Karim and others gave their water and rations. They did not think of their own lives as they helped strangers to safety. On his last day, Karim saves three families and is in the process of picking up a child when a bomb explodes. Until their last breath, each of the Fallen 13 never betrayed America. Then I will tell my children that the selfless heroism of the Fallen 13 made possible the hope we must hold on to as we move into an uncertain future.