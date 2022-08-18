New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

We’ve heard a lot from Democrats, President Joe Biden, the media, and environmentalists about how great the Inflationary Reduction Act (IRA) would be for climate change. Interestingly, this is a cricket on the new law’s central claim – that it will reduce inflation.

It is not.

But one thing this massive tax-and-spend behemoth does — besides unleashing 87,000 new IRS agents on middle-class taxpayers and small business owners — is extending direct subsidies to electric vehicles (EVs).

Californians urged to save electricity ahead of heat wave

Direct federal subsidies for EVs are $7,500 per vehicle under legislation passed in 2010. But the subsidy was phased out after a manufacturer produced 200,000 cars. Tesla reached that limit in 2018, when it phased out the subsidy by January 2020. GM is three months behind Tesla. Toyota hit the limit this year.

But while the IRA extends these rebates indefinitely, it imposes new limits on the cost of vehicles and income levels needed to qualify.

But a focus on direct EV subsidies will inevitably lead to major economic changes that benefit the wealthy at the expense of average Americans. According to some estimates, federal and state policies could support an additional $50,000 per EV.

How does it work? And is it legal?

The public does not understand the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards administered by the Department of Transportation. CAFE standards are part of a byzantine system that mandates fuel mileage for fleets of vehicles offered by auto manufacturers. If GM, for example, sells so many popular trucks and SUVs, it needs to sell enough small, fuel-sipping cars — or be fined.

The fuel mileage penalty is on track to more than double to $1 billion a year, with the Trump administration delaying the increase in one of its last moves. But a year ago, the Biden administration moved to impose higher CAFE penalties on automakers for earlier model years.

CAFE penalizes the 95% of consumers who buy gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles, paying an extra $400 for an average car and more than $1,000 for a high-end pickup truck — in effect, handing money to EV buyers.

Tesla argued in favor of this increase. A significant portion of Tesla’s profits come from CAFE credits that Tesla sells to other automakers. In 2021, Tesla will generate $1.465 billion in regulatory credits.

Although CAFE is legal, two other programs have questionable origins that are subject to legal challenge.

The first is the EPA’s “CO2 Credits for Advanced Technology Vehicles.” In 2012, Obama invented an illegal levy on hydrocarbon-powered vehicles while shifting EPA credits to EVs. But the rule implied EVs were zero emission vehicles – which they’re not. Electricity does not come from a plug in the wall; It is produced mostly by natural gas, coal and nuclear power.

Furthermore, EVs take a lot of energy to manufacture – especially batteries, which typically have elements mined in places that look like moonscapes or employ 6-year-olds to mine essential minerals like cobalt. The EPA doesn’t account for any of this, pretending that EVs are fully formed like Venus at her birth. The bottom line is that this sub-Rosa regulation would allocate up to $5,000 per vehicle to EVs, all of which would be paid by buyers of conventionally driven vehicles.

A second Obama-era EPA regulation, again, designed without statutory backing, tests EVs for their equivalent gas mileage under exacting laboratory conditions — driving EVs at 70 degrees, no lights, no heaters, no radio, no air conditioning. From that unrealistic fuel economy test — batteries notoriously lose power in the cold — the EPA then applies a factor of 6.7 for EV fleet CAFE standards. That would further subsidize EVs, some analysts say, to more than $10,000 per vehicle. The EPA’s testing for gasoline and diesel vehicles involves operating on the road in 90- and 20-degree weather, with air conditioning, lights or a heater on — in other words, realistic conditions.

Click here to get Opinion Newspaper

Finally, when all inputs for EVs are considered, from power plants to transmission lines to charging stations, the equivalent cost comes to $19 per gallon over a 10-year, 120,000-mile EV lifetime. Of course, it looks at all costs, most of which are not borne by the EV owner (guess who’s on the hook for the rest). This is much higher than the claimed $1.07 to $3.00 per gallon equivalent.

Click here to get the Fox News app

As a result, we’ll likely soon hear Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg claim that EVs have achieved price parity with vehicles that run on gasoline or diesel. Don’t be fooled. They don’t, and EVs may never reach parity. If they enjoyed equality, they would have no need for a massive system of federal and state support, much of which is hidden from the public.

A final example of how this works. August On the 5th, Ford wrote to the US Senate, urging ratification of the IRA. On August 8, the IRA passed the Senate granting a $7,500 subsidy for EVs. August On the 9th, Ford raised the price of its F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck by $8,500.

Click here to read more from Chuck Devore