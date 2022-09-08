New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chevrolet is putting the E in the Equinox.

The first all-electric Equinox EV has been revealed a year before it goes on sale next fall.

The compact SUV is completely different from the internal combustion engine-powered Equinox, which it sells alongside. It will support all of the automaker’s new electric vehicles, including the Cadillac Lyric and the upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV.

The Equinox EV will eventually be offered in an entry-level model with a starting price of around $30,000, before factoring in any tax credits, which is thousands less than many electric vehicles currently on sale.

It’s built at GM’s Ramos Arripe, Mexico, factory, which qualifies for a federal tax credit of at least $3,750. According to the new rules laid down in the Inflation Reduction Act, it will double depending on where the materials for its battery pack are sourced.

The base Equinox EV LT comes with a 210 horsepower front-wheel-drive powertrain and a range of 250 miles per charge. A 290 horsepower all-wheel-drive model rated for 280 miles is optional, along with a version with a better battery for a range of 300 miles.

Top-end Equinox EV RS models are only available with 300-mile front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options.

All Equinox EV models are compatible with public DC fast charging stations, filling them with 70 miles worth of electricity in the first 10 minutes. The rate is 34 miles per hour on a 240-volt charger, but the top-of-the-line 3RS boosts that to 51 miles.

A number of electronic driver aids are offered on various trims across the range, including a video rearview mirror, a 360-degree parking camera and GM’s hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system.

The Equinox EV will launch with a limited edition RS model, followed by the rest of the lineup.

Full pricing information will be released when it goes on sale next year.