New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With the stroke of a pen on Tuesday, President Biden made a long list Vehicles ineligible for the federal electric car tax credit.

New rules included in the Inflation Reduction Act immediately remove from qualifying any fully electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle built outside of North America.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Toyota Rav4 are among models from prime mass-market brands that are no longer eligible for the tax credit based on their manufacturing locations.

Additional selling price and revenue restrictions will come into effect on January 1, 2023, with restrictions on where the batteries’ raw materials come from.

The Inflation Reduction Act is changing electric car tax credits

According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group that represents most automakers that sell vehicles in the United States, vehicles may not be ready to meet the battery regulations by the end of the year.

That’s the most unappealing thing about new cars these days

Vehicles from General Motors and Tesla, which ended their credits under the previous program that phased them out after 200,000 units were sold, won’t qualify again under the new rules until 2023.

Click here to get the Fox News app

One caveat to all of this is that anyone who entered into a binding purchase agreement before the law was passed can still claim credit under the old rules, regardless of when the vehicle is finally delivered.

Below is a list of the only vehicles currently for sale, according to the Department of Energy, which cautions that some models are manufactured in multiple locations and that only North American-made examples are eligible:

2022 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid

2022 BMW 3-Series Plug-in Hybrid

2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2022 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

2022 Ford Mustang Mac-E

2022 Ford e-Transit

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2022 Lucid Air

2022 Nissan Leaf

2022 Rivian EDV

2022 Rivian R1S

2022 Rivian R1T

2022 Volvo S60 Recharge

2023 BMW 3-Series Plug-in Hybrid

2023 Mercedes EQS SUV

2023 Nissan Leaf

Volkswagen also started production ID.4 at its Chattanooga, Tennessee locationFactory and qualifying vehicles are expected to begin deliveries before the end of 2022.