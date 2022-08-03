Electoral skeptics grow in GOP races to hold state elections

PHOENIX (AP) — A state lawmaker endorsed by a winning Trump The GOP nomination for Arizona secretary of state is the latest candidate to advance for the post on the November ballot They are monitoring the state elections while rejecting the results of the previous elections.

The early success of such candidates raises concerns about what will happen if those who do not have faith in elections take over the responsibility of managing the elections.

State Rep. Mark Finchem easily cleared a crowded field in Tuesday’s Arizona primary. He took on former President Donald Trump’s false claims The 2020 elections were stolen and if elected he promised to improve electoral management in the politically crucial state.

“The focus of the elections will be on restoring the rule of law. It’s that simple,” Finchem said in an interview Wednesday. “Right now, we have lawlessness.”

Finchem, who received an early endorsement from Trump, is among those calling for the legislature to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Arizona. He joins the Republican nominees for secretary of state in Alabama Indiana, Michigan, Nevada and the Republican nominee for governor in New Mexico and Pennsylvania In supporting Trump’s false claims. In Pennsylvania, the secretary of state is appointed by the governor.

Election experts say there is no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities in the voting system, with candidates contesting the valid election results. There is a risk of interference in future elections. They warn that refusing to accept results they don’t like will lead to chaos.

“They have confidence in elections only when their side wins. “Their definition of a safe election is when they or their party wins,” said David Becker, a former US Department of Justice attorney who now heads the nonprofit Center for Election Innovation and Research. “That’s not democracy.”

Not all such candidates were successful this year. In particular, Rep. Jody Hice lost his bid to be unseated Georgia State Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. After the refusal, Raffensperger expressed his anger at Trump “Find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory in the state, the former president demanded in a phone call.

Most of the seven Republican secretaries facing primary challengers this year advanced to the November election. That includes Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who on Tuesday defeated a challenger who promoted election conspiracy theories.

Only Holly Sullivan of Indiana and Steve Barnett of South Dakota They lost their bids to continue in office. A few primaries remain in the next few weeks.

Historically, races for secretary of state have been low-key contests overshadowed by campaigns for governor and state attorney general. But after the 2020 election, they have gained immense interest since voting systems and processes came under attack by Trump and his supporters.

Secretaries of state do not make laws, but they work with local election officials in their states. Responsibilities vary, but they generally issue guidelines on voting procedures to ensure uniformity, fund local election officials, and coordinate with federal officials on election security.

Experts say the secretary of state, who believes the 2020 election is rigged, may seek changes to how elections are conducted. For example, those who think mail voting is vulnerable to fraud could add new requirements for mail ballot requests, reduce access to drop boxes, or permanently delete absentee voter lists.

In Arizona, the Secretary of State writes a manual with the force of law that sets forth the election rules. The manual must be based on state law and approved by the attorney general and governor, but this has been controversial A year after a Republican attorney general tried to block a new version written by a Democratic secretary of state.

The 2019 version with some changes was allowed to remain in place in lieu of the new one, and FinChem vowed to scrap that version entirely.

“If they have the keys to the castle, so to speak, will they properly set the rules, count the votes and protect the will of the people?” said David Levin, a former election official who is now a fellow with the Alliance for Securing Democracy.

In Nevada, the Republican candidate is Jim Marchant , wants to throw out all voting devices in favor of hand-marked and hand-counted paper ballots. He argued that voting machines could not be trusted and told voters: “You have not elected anyone. The incumbents were selected. You don’t have a choice. “

In Arizona, Finchem is part of a lawsuit seeking to force state election officials to hand-count ballots cast in the November election. A federal judge is considering whether to dismiss it.

There is no evidence of tampering in the voting machines. The Coalition of Federal and State Elections and Cyber ​​Security Officials called the 2020 presidential election “the most secure in American history.” And Trump’s own attorney general She said there is no cheating to change the results.

Counting ballots by hand is not only less accurate but also time-consuming and can delay results by weeks, experts say. They also say it’s unnecessary to test voting equipment before and after elections to correctly read and count ballots.

Levine said there are questions about what a secretary of state who embraces conspiracy theories will do if they claim that their party’s candidate lost the election and cheated, rather than identifying the manipulation of the election.

“We need to make sure we’re putting people in these positions who will put free and fair elections above partisan interests,” he said.

Finchem confirmed Wednesday that he received a subpoena from the Justice Department seeking documents related to his activities related to the 2020 election. He dismissed claims that he or other candidates like him are a danger to democracy.

“That’s hyperbolic at best,” Finchem said. “At worst, it’s just fearmongering.”

While secretaries of state are important positions, they don’t have unlimited power, said Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for expanded voter access.

“Even in states where the secretary of state has enormous power, the secretary of state — by herself — cannot overturn a democratic election,” Albert said. “Even if these people want to take steps to undermine the ability of voters to vote and have the ballot counted, they are still limited by the law and the checks and balances.”

Cassidy reported from Washington.