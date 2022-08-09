Election voting in Kenya is over. Now the battle continues.

NAIROBI, Kenya. A wave of relief, tinged with jubilation, swept through Kenya on Tuesday as a bitterly contested presidential election passed largely peacefully after months of bitter fighting and bad-mouthing. Supporters greeted one of the leaders, Raila Odinga, at his Nairobi stronghold, while his rival, William Ruto, praised the greatness of democracy after casting his vote before dawn.

But when the voting ended, a new battle probably began.

Poll closures have sent Kenya’s elections into a new and unpredictable phase that, based on previous polls, may not be easy – a long period of high political drama that has in the past included allegations of voter fraud, protracted litigation, seizures street violence, and in 2017, a shocking murder mystery.

It could be weeks or even months before a new president is sworn in.

“People just don’t trust the system,” said Charles Owuiti, a factory manager, as the queue snaked through a crowded schoolyard as he waited to vote in Nairobi.