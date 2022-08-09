Election voting in Kenya is over. Now the battle continues.

NAIROBI, Kenya. A wave of relief, tinged with jubilation, swept through Kenya on Tuesday as a bitterly contested presidential election passed largely peacefully after months of bitter fighting and bad-mouthing. Supporters greeted one of the leaders, Raila Odinga, at his Nairobi stronghold, while his rival, William Ruto, praised the greatness of democracy after casting his vote before dawn.
But when the voting ended, a new battle probably began.
Poll closures have sent Kenya’s elections into a new and unpredictable phase that, based on previous polls, may not be easy – a long period of high political drama that has in the past included allegations of voter fraud, protracted litigation, seizures street violence, and in 2017, a shocking murder mystery.
It could be weeks or even months before a new president is sworn in.
“People just don’t trust the system,” said Charles Owuiti, a factory manager, as the queue snaked through a crowded schoolyard as he waited to vote in Nairobi.
However, the corrosive ethnic politics that framed previous election contests have subsided. In the Rift Valley, the site of previous election clashes, fewer people than in previous years fled their homes for fear of attack.
Instead, Kenyans poured into polling stations across the country, some in the predawn darkness, to elect not only their president, but parliamentarians and local leaders. Among the four presidential candidates, voters overwhelmingly favored either Mr Odinga, the 77-year-old leader of the opposition running for the fifth time, or Mr Ruto, the outgoing vice president and self-proclaimed protector of Kenya. a nation of businessmen”—his disillusioned youth.
“Woman! Woman!” shouted young people who were jostling around Mr. Odinga’s car in Kibera, on the outskirts of Nairobi, considered Africa’s biggest slum. They used his nickname, which means “father”. The 70-year-old leader struggled to stay on his feet as he was dragged to the polls.
Mr. Ruto showed clear humility by casting his vote. “At such moments, the strong and the strong come to understand that the simple and the mediocre make a choice in the end,” he told reporters.
But for many Kenyans, the choice was not worth it. The Electoral Commission estimated voter turnout at 60 percent of the country’s 22 million voters, a huge drop from an 80 percent turnout in the 2017 elections and a sign that many Kenyans, perhaps stung by economic hardship or plagued by widespread corruption, chose to stay. house.
“There is no hope anyway,” said Zena Atitala, an unemployed technician, near a polling station in Kibera. “Of the two candidates, we choose the best thief.”
Anger at the skyrocketing cost of living was palpable. With the double whammy of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Kenya’s economy has reeled this year as food and fuel prices soar. The outgoing government, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, sought to alleviate the hardship with flour and gasoline subsidies. But it can barely afford it, given Kenya’s huge debt to external creditors like China.
Economists say that no matter who wins this election, they will face sharp economic headwinds.
However, in the coming days, the main question is not only who won the race, but also whether the loser will accept defeat.
It may become cloudy.
Days before the last vote, in 2017, high-ranking electoral official Chris Msando was brutally murdered, his tortured body dumped in a forest outside Nairobi, along with his girlfriend Carol Ngumbu. BUT found posthumously they were suffocated.
The death of Mr. Msando, who was in charge of the results reporting system, immediately raised suspicions of involvement in vote-rigging. A few weeks later, when Mr. Odinga challenged the election results in court, he claimed that the election commission’s server had been hacked by people using Mr. Msando’s credentials.
Ultimately, the election was re-held – Mr. Kenyatta won – but the murders were never solved.
However, Kenya’s elections peaked in 2007, when a dispute over the results plunged the country into a maelstrom of ethnic violence that lasted several months, killing more than 1,200 people and, according to some analysts, nearly plunged the country into all-out civil war.
In one infamous episode, a mob set fire to a church outside the city of Eldoret, burning alive the women, children, and elderly hiding inside.
The trauma of those days still traumatizes voters like Jane Njoki, who woke up Tuesday in Nakuru, 100 miles northwest of Nairobi, with mixed feelings about her vote.
Her family lost everything in 2007 after machete-wielding mobs of men broke into their town in the Rift Valley, set their house on fire and killed Ms. Njoki’s brother and uncle, she said. Since then, every election season has been a reminder of how her family would arrange a hasty funeral in case the attackers returned.
“Elections are always trouble,” she said.
The bloodshed drew the attention of the International Criminal Court, which tried unsuccessfully to prosecute senior politicians, including Mr. Kenyatta and Mr. Ruto, on charges of inciting violence.
But the crisis also prompted Kenyans to adopt a new constitution in 2010 that devolved some powers to the local level and helped stabilize a democracy that, for all its shortcomings, is now considered one of the strongest in the region.
“Post-conflict societies rarely learn the right lessons, but I think Kenya has done it,” said Muriti Mutiga, Africa Program Director for the International Crisis Group. “He adopted a new constitution with a relatively independent judiciary, which resulted in a more limited presidential right. The rest of the region can learn from this.”
On Tuesday, the unofficial results of the vote became known. Election Committee posted on his website the counting of votes from polling stations as they appear, allowing newspapers, political parties and other groups to collect unofficial results.
By midnight, the election commission’s website showed that 81 percent of the 46,229 polling stations had submitted their results electronically. But those results have not been tabulated or reconciled with paper originals, which analysts say could take days.
The winning candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote, as well as one quarter of the vote in 24 of Kenya’s 47 constituencies. Failure to meet this bar means a second round within 30 days.
This could happen if a third candidate, George Vajakoya, who is campaigning on a marijuana legalization platform and, more unusually, selling hyena testicles to chinawhich is said to have medicinal value, can convert its support into votes, depriving major candidates of a majority.
But the most likely outcome in the coming days, analysts say, is a challenge in court.
Any citizen or group can challenge the results in the Supreme Court within seven days. If the results are disputed, the court must issue its decision within two weeks. If the judges annul the results, as they did in 2017, a new vote must be held within 60 days.
In recent weeks, both Mr. Odinga and Mr. Ruto have accused the electoral commission and other state bodies of bias, apparently setting the stage for legal challenge – only, of course, if they lose.
Both main candidates have previously been accused of using street power to influence elections.
But most Kenyans hope desperately that the trauma of 2007 – or the gruesome murder mystery of 2017 – is far behind them.
Whatever happens in the coming days or weeks, many hope it will be decided in the courts, not on the streets.
Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, Kenya and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nakuru, Kenya.