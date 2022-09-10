New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: On this week’s edition of Fox New Digital’s “Election Spotlight,” midterm candidate Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., has his unique take on his matchup with Biden’s student loan handout, and why he believes he should be in the Florida Senate.

Spokesman Val Demings did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests to participate in the series.

What’s your position on President Biden’s student loan handout?

Rubio: “It’s illegal, it’s unfair, and it fails to address the underlying problem. The student loan system is broken and needs reform. But this one-time repeal did a complete injustice to the 87% of Americans who paid off their loans and responsibly decided not to go to college in the first place. With the stroke of a pen, over $600 billion is lost to students.” Biden does not have the authority to cancel the loans, and both he and Nancy Pelosi have previously agreed.”

“A Biden bailout won’t make a difference for Americans who borrow tomorrow. It’s a quick political fix to a long-term policy problem, and I’ve been pushing for it for years. The My LOAN Act would eliminate federal student loan interest rates, replacing them with one-time, non-compounding financing fees for the loan. A lifetime will pay off. Val Demings’ support for Biden’s student loan bailout proves she’ll always stand by her. Blue-state donors on the interests of Florida families.”

DeSantis and Rubio Lead Midterm Races in Florida, Inflation Top Issue for Voters in State

How do you respond to President Biden’s comments that MAGA doesn’t respect Republicans?

Rubio: “So much for ‘unity’. Democrats are dehumanizing, defaming and smearing Republican voters, not just Republican officeholders. We always know what Joe Biden and the rest of the Washington elite think about Republicans. Remember when Barack Obama accused Republicans of “sticking to their guns and religion” ? Well, Biden is taking it a step further, suggesting that anyone who disagrees with his radical agenda is a fascist.”

“Val Demings claims she represents all of Florida, but she has never rejected Joe Biden’s agenda or his rhetoric.”

Rubio Responds to Deming’s Comments, Accuses Dem Opposition of Supporting Abortion ‘At Any Point’

Why should voters choose you over your opponent?

Rubio: “I got things done for Florida whether there was a Republican or a Democrat in office. Demings didn’t make a single important piece of legislation.”

“When the pandemic hit, I created the Paycheck Protection Program, saving more than half a million Florida small businesses and six million Florida jobs. Meanwhile, Val Demings was auditioning to be Joe Biden’s vice president and did absolutely nothing to help Floridians navigate that crisis.”

“I fought with some in my own party to double the child tax credit for working families, which has proven to benefit low-income groups in particular. I created accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs and gave millions of veterans the chance to get the care they need from toxic burn pits. I am a historic supporter of Everglades restoration efforts. I have provided a level of funding, including improving water quality and managing invasive species, leading The New York Times to call me “the most powerful champion of the national park in the Senate. “I expanded treatment options for children battling cancer and successfully rescued low-income housing tenants in Florida from slums.”

“Unlike Val Demings, who votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, I have voted against my party in the interests of Floridians before.”

Demings, reveals her ‘most important’ problem, dismisses inflation: ‘Let’s put it away’

What are the most important issues for Floridians and how would you address them if elected?

Rubio: “It costs too much to raise a family, and we need good jobs here to make it more affordable. We need to encourage young Americans to attend trade and technical schools, dispelling the misconception that you need a college degree (and massive debt) to be successful. We need businesses to bring good jobs to the United States. Right now, we’re too dependent on China for the things we need in this country. Everything from the minerals in batteries to the active ingredients in our medicines go through China. Not only is that dangerous, it means jobs in America and a weakening of national security.”

“We have the power to restore the American Dream that I benefited from, and Florida needs a senator who knows how to use that power.”

If you could make one new law today, what would it be and why?

Rubio: “Last year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House was ‘flagging problematic posts’ for big tech companies. In a world where social media serves as a public square, there should be zero coordination between these companies and the federal government. .”

“I introduced the Preserve Online Speech Act to combat censorship coordination and require technology companies to disclose any US or foreign government requests or recommendations regarding content regulation. Americans should be aware when governments — especially their own — request or pressure Internet companies to censor legal speech.”

“As I wrote in a Fox News op-ed last year, transparency is critical, but that alone will not change the toxic role that Big Tech and social media corporations play in our national politics. My Discourse Act would strip Big Tech of its exclusive legal protections, known as Section 230. If tech is going to censor some viewpoints or amplify others, it should be treated like any other industry. No longer needs special treatment.”