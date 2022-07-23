New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The race for Ohio’s open Senate seat is this week’s edition of Election Spotlight, a Fox News digital series that asks candidates in top races to respond to similar policy and political questions.

This week, Republican nominee JD Vance and Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio., competing in Ohio’s Senate race, both spoke to Fox News Digital.

Here’s what they say:

Do you agree with the Biden administration’s policies for stricter gun laws?

Vance: “No. The problem with the Biden administration’s policy on guns is that it reduces the rights of law-abiding Americans without reducing gun crimes committed by criminals. We have a mass shooting problem in America. We also have inner-city violence. The problem, and both of these problems, are our skyrocketing rates of depression and other mental illnesses. At the same time, thanks to Joe Biden and Tim Ryan’s attacks on America’s police, our local law enforcement is understaffed and underfunded. Let’s deal with the root causes of mental health (like fatherless homes) and fully support our police to combat rising crime. Interventions do much more than grab guns to solve our real problems.”

Ryan: I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and will always protect the rights of responsible gun owners. But, we must do something to address the gun violence our communities face. As the husband of a public school teacher and the father of school-age children, I believe it is essential to find the moral courage to keep guns out of dangerous hands, and when I am in the Senate, I will work with Democrats and Republicans to find common-sense solutions to keep Ohioans safe.

Do you agree or disagree with President Biden’s immigration policy?

Vance: “I’m not sure if he has an immigration policy that encourages the unfettered flow of illegal crime and drugs into our country. These policies drive down the wages of American workers, strain our resources like our schools and hospitals, and keep drugs and crime flowing into our country. Biden is our Left the border a complete mess and Tim Ryan has supported him every step of the way. I strongly disagree with Joe Biden’s agenda, but his border policies are probably the worst. A set of policies to come from an American president in a generation. And most of the media turns a blind eye or calls leaders like me horrible names to be clear. calling.”

Ryan: We need to have strong borders and know who is coming into our country. I opposed the administration’s reckless decision to end Title 42 and am proud to be a member of the House Border Technology Caucus, which is working to ensure that our border is secure and we have a strong system to know who is crossing. border As the great-grandson of immigrants, I am also committed to modernizing our immigration system and finding solutions to keep Americans safe, make it easier to come here legally, and keep families together.

Why choose you, not your opponent, this November?

Vance: “Our country has been corrupted, oppressed, and taken advantage of by a generation of failed leadership, and I’m the only candidate in this race who recognizes this and has plans to stop it. To protect the southern border and protect our communities from drugs while Democrats and the media call Republicans racist, Tim Ryan joined the chorus. I fought against it. When the Democrats said inflation was a small price to pay for their green energy utopia, Tim Ryan voted with them. Defending the policies that have seen the rise, Tim Ryan has been a fierce critic of the police, which is why the Ohio Fraternal of Police endorsed me.

“Most importantly, I live the American Dream and fight for it. My hometown was devastated by the bipartisan decision to ship Ohio manufacturing jobs to China. I joined the Marines the same year Tim Ryan began his career as a politician. When our leaders prioritized welfare checks over good jobs for citizens and I’ve seen what happens when they give Americans the non-citizenship rights they deny. And despite the failures of our leaders, I’ve also benefited from a wonderful spirit. Our people: the teachers who gave me a chance, the grandparents who fought for me, the taxpayers who allowed me to get an education. Now, I A business owner, husband and father of three. Ohio would not have been possible without his generosity, and now is the time to ensure the next generation still has a country worth living in.”

Ryan: I’m running for Senate to cut Ohio workers on the contract. I am a lifelong Ohioan who lives just a few miles from the home I grew up in Niles and am proud to have spent my career working for Ohio workers. But while I struggled to bring money and support back home to Ohio, JD Vance left Ohio as quickly as possible for San Francisco, where he made millions by investing in companies that profited from outsourcing and globalization. Over the past year, I’ve been campaigning in every corner of the state, meeting with Ohioans to hear what they need in their next senator. Meanwhile, JD is sitting at home and avoiding talking to voters. We can’t believe that JD will fight for us in Washington when he didn’t even come to meet the people here during his campaign.

In the Senate, Ohioans can count on me to take on members of both parties when it’s right for Ohio. I will continue to fight to raise wages and make it easier to unionize, make health care more affordable, protect Ohioans’ retirement security, combat the opioid epidemic, and revitalize manufacturing so we can make things in Ohio again — and we must. Cutting labor at every step of the deal.

If elected, what would be your first order of business?

Vance: “I refuse to give a dime to Biden for his policies until we secure the border. This is the most important thing we can do right now. We also need to start American energy exploration to end inflation and make America a better place for citizens. Hard work can lead to a good life. But there is more to do.” There is. Between runaway spending — a big driver of inflation — and the war on local police, we have a lot of work to do in the coming Congress and beyond.”

Ryan: I would immediately fight to pass a working-class tax cut. Rising costs for everything from groceries to child care are having a big impact on working Ohioans, and in the short term, we need to put more money in people’s pockets to help beat this inflation. I’ve been calling for this for months and Congress needs to get it done now. I will work with anyone to find long-term solutions to the problems people face by bringing our supply chain back home, creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and making sure Ohio workers have the support and resources they need to compete. And win.

What is one thing you admire about your opponent?

Vance: “Honestly, I think Tim Ryan has a good heart. 20 years ago, I really believe he wanted to go to Washington to help the people of his district. But, like so many, he got corrupt in that town and stopped. He thinks about himself. That’s why he has Biden. He votes 100% of the time. That’s why we need new leadership to take our great state in a different direction.”

Ryan: I appreciate JD’s service to our country as a Marine.

