The race for Ohio’s open Senate seat is this week’s edition of Election Spotlight, a Fox News digital series that asks candidates in top races to respond to similar policy and political questions.

This week, only one candidate chose to run — Republican nominee JD Vance. Tim Ryan, a spokesman for the Democratic nominee, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Here’s what Vance had to say:

Do you agree with the Biden administration’s policies for stricter gun laws?

Vance: “No. The problem with the Biden administration’s policy on guns is that it reduces the rights of law-abiding Americans without reducing gun crimes committed by criminals. We have a mass shooting problem in America. We also have inner-city violence. The problem, and both of these problems, are our skyrocketing rates of depression and other mental illnesses. At the same time, thanks to Joe Biden and Tim Ryan’s attacks on America’s police, our local law enforcement is understaffed and underfunded. Let’s deal with the root causes of mental health (like fatherless homes) and fully support our police to combat rising crime. Interventions do much more than grab guns to solve our real problems.”

Do you agree or disagree with President Biden’s immigration policy?

Vance: “I’m not sure if he has an immigration policy that encourages the unfettered flow of illegal crime and drugs into our country. These policies drive down the wages of American workers, strain our resources like our schools and hospitals, and keep drugs and crime flowing into our country. Biden is our Left the border a complete mess and Tim Ryan has supported him every step of the way. I strongly disagree with Joe Biden’s agenda, but his border policies are probably the worst. A set of policies to come from an American president in a generation. And most of the media turns a blind eye or calls leaders like me horrible names to be clear. calling.”

Why choose you, not your opponent, this November?

Vance: “Our country has been corrupted, oppressed, and taken advantage of by a generation of failed leadership, and I’m the only candidate in this race who recognizes this and has plans to stop it. To protect the southern border and protect our communities from drugs while Democrats and the media call Republicans racist, Tim Ryan joined the chorus. I fought against it. When the Democrats said inflation was a small price to pay for their green energy utopia, Tim Ryan voted with them. Defending the policies that have seen the rise, Tim Ryan has been a fierce critic of the police, which is why the Ohio Fraternal of Police endorsed me.

“Most importantly, I live the American Dream and will fight for it. My hometown was devastated by the bipartisan decision to ship Ohio manufacturing jobs to China. I joined the Marines the same year Tim Ryan began his career as a politician. When our leaders prioritized welfare checks over good jobs for citizens and I’ve seen what happens when they give Americans the non-citizenship rights they deny. And despite the failures of our leaders, I’ve also benefited from a wonderful spirit. Our people: the teachers who gave me a chance, the grandparents who fought for me, the taxpayers who allowed me to get an education. Now, I A business owner, husband and father of three. Ohio would not have been possible without his generosity, and now is the time to ensure the next generation still has a country worth living in.”

If elected, what would be your first order of business?

Vance: “I refuse to give a dime to Biden for his policies until we secure the border. This is the most important thing we can do right now. We also need to start American energy exploration to end inflation and make America a better place for citizens. Hard work can lead to a good life. But there is more to do.” There is. Between runaway spending — a big driver of inflation — and the war on local police, we have a lot of work to do in the coming Congress and beyond.”

What is one thing you admire about your opponent?

Vance: “Honestly, I think Tim Ryan has a good heart. 20 years ago, I really believe he wanted to go to Washington to help the people of his district. But, like so many, he got corrupt in that town and stopped. He thinks about himself. That’s why he has Biden. He votes 100% of the time. That’s why we need new leadership to take our great state in a different direction.”

Check back next week for another edition of Election Spotlight to hear from the candidates Ballot this fall.