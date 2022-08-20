New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This week’s election spotlight features only one candidate from a “toss-up” race in Indiana’s First Congressional District, Republican Jennifer-Ruth Greene, who is fighting to unseat Democrat incumbent Rep. Frank Mirvan.

Ruth Green spoke with Fox News Digital exclusively about the Inflation Reduction Act, the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home and the race to unseat the incumbent Mirvan.

Mvran did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

What was your reaction to the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s residence?

Ruth Green: “There is still a lot we don’t know about this case, and given the unprecedented nature of this attack we absolutely need transparency. I believe that everyone should be treated equally before the law. President Trump has the megaphone and the resources to do justice. I worry about ordinary Americans who are in the cross hairs of agencies like the IRS. They have no money, no lawyers and no accountants to fight. I will stand by them in Congress.

The economy took center stage as Americans shared their voting preferences ahead of the midterms

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was passed last week. How do you think the new law will affect your race?

Ruth Green: “Despite its deliberately misleading name, this law would raise taxes on middle-class Americans, create an army of 87,000 new IRS agents, give tax breaks and handouts to the rich, and double the reckless spending that fueled inflation. A 40-year high. It would cost low- and middle-income families in my district Crushing inflation has been driven by reckless spending, which my opponent Frank Mirvan has supported 100 percent of the time.”

Washington Post column: Midterms look ‘much better’ for Democrats because of Trump

Last week, Governor Abbott sent busloads of illegal immigrants to NYC, following several to Washington DC over the past few months. Do you agree with sending illegal immigrants to these major cities? What is your approach to solving the immigration crisis along the southern border?

Ruth Green: “The elites in New York and Washington, DC are responsible for unlimited illegal immigration, which not only affects poor border towns and rural areas of Texas and Arizona, but is armed when it comes to their doorsteps. This exposes their hypocrisy and blatant bias against open border policies. leads. We may be a kind, welcoming country, but there is nothing compassionate about the crimes, sex-tracking and drug trafficking that are taking the lives of immigrants and Americans alike.”

What is your biggest weakness as a Congress candidate?

Ruth Green: “I spent my career in the military. I come from a world of mission accomplishment, not politics. Politics can be ugly sometimes. But I feel that shared view with Hoosiers who are tired of politics. Normal, and they want someone who will fight for something new.”

What do you think is the most important issue for voters in your state?

Ruth Green: “Inflation is the biggest problem hurting families and businesses in Indiana. Families feel the pain at the gas pump, at the grocery store, at the pharmacy and on the way back to school shopping. Hoosiers want an end to the reckless tax and spending policies that my opponent Frank Mirvan supported 100 percent of the time.”

Why should voters support you over your opponent?

Ruth Green: “My opponent has left Washington. He’s lost touch with the hard-working people of Northwest Indiana. He’s voting for policies of the Washington elite, from reckless spending that causes inflation to failed energy policies that drive up gas prices and bad economic policies that send American jobs to China. Mirvan votes with Pelosi 99% of the time. I will work to restore Washington and bipartisan compromise to lower middle-class taxes, stop inflation, restart American energy production, and bring more manufacturing jobs home.

Click here to get the Fox News app