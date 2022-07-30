New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A heated race for the Pennsylvania Senate is under the ‘Election Spotlight’ this week, as Fox News Digital’s series asks candidates in the top races to respond to similar policy and political questions.

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and prominent physician-turned-GOP-candidate Dr. Both Mehmet Öz spoke with Fox News Digital about issues facing America, including President Biden’s administration, the economy, energy and more.

Here’s what the two dueling candidates had to say.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate Joe Biden’s handling of the presidency and why?

Fetterman: “There’s more work to be done, the American people are struggling, and we need to make sure the government does everything we can to keep prices down and help working people.”

Oz: “Joe Biden has completely failed our country and earned 0 for not showing up. His wasteful spending, attack on American energy, failure to combat inflation, and open border policies are disastrous for our country.

“While a majority of Americans agree that our country is not headed in the right direction under the Joe Biden administration, my opponent, John Fetterman, gave him a great rating in a debate earlier this year. That’s why we will help Republicans win in November. Take back control of the Senate.”

Do you think the economy has entered a recession? How would you get the economy back on track if elected this November?

Fetterman: “We still have a lot of work to do to regulate rising costs and inflation and lower prices for working people across this country. People are hurting. I will continue to fight inflation by expanding manufacturing here at home and simplifying our supply chains. .Making more garbage in America will lower prices for everyone and Pennsylvania.” Good-paying jobs will be created for people all over. I will take on corporate greed and CEOs who are making record profits while charging more and more from the people of Pennsylvania. I have the backbone to really stand up and stand up to CEOs and corporate special interests, and my opponent to fight to lower prices for working people. No Dr. Oz.”

Oz: “Whatever the Biden administration wants to call it: two quarters of shrinking GDP is a recession, and John Fetterman’s spending plans have made things worse. Joe Biden and his rubber stamp Democrats have screwed the United States economy like John Fetterman. Went into recession. All of the above with an emphasis on natural gas. “It’s time to stand up for American families with energy policy and get our economy back on track from this recession. We also need to cut reckless spending that’s heating up. An economy with borrowed money.”

What should voters know about your opponent?

Fetterman: “My multi-millionaire celebrity opponent, Dr. Oz, doesn’t feel the price change when he fills up his gas tank – if he even pumps his own gas, they wouldn’t let you do that in Oz’s local New Jersey. He doesn’t get it. He doesn’t experience price increases at the pump or at the grocery store. .He doesn’t know what Pennsylvania families are going through.

“The move from New Jersey to Pennsylvania for our Senate seat is part of a larger problem, which is who Oz really is: a fraud using the people of Pennsylvania for his newest vanity project.”

Oz: “My opponent Bernie Sanders is a socialist. John Fetterman’s radical, liberal policies will destroy our energy industry and raise gas prices for everyone. He’s also called it a ‘stain on Pennsylvania.’ He makes our communities less safe and advocates for the release of ⅓ of the inmates in prison. Democrat Not surprisingly, the party’s far-left leaders – the AOC and Elizabeth Warren – threw their support behind those who shared their radical values.

“It’s time for John Fetterman to start answering publicly for his crazy views on supporting dangerous sanctuary city policies, decriminalizing all drugs, energy-crushing policies like the Green New Deal, and trillions in wasted spending.”

What do you believe is the most important issue in your state?

Fetterman: “The most pressing problem in Pennsylvania is still inflation and rising prices. When I fill up my Dodge Ram, it costs a lot more than it did a year ago. When I go grocery shopping, almost everything I buy costs more.

“If we’re going to get serious about lowering gas prices, we need to end the federal gas tax to provide immediate relief to people at the pump. We need to continue using American oil — and producing and investing in more American energy. But inflation isn’t just affecting us. It’s everywhere. So It’s not just energy that we need to make here at home. It’s everything. We need to reduce costs by increasing production, efficiency and supply across industries. The supply chain is much less complex when it starts and ends at home instead of relying on foreign countries.”

Oz: “Pennsylvania Energy is a tool to solve our current energy crisis. We have enough natural gas under our feet to power the entire country for over 200 years. However, Joe Biden and John Fetterman have launched an assault on American power — forcing us to rely on our adversaries around the world. John Fetterman has called for the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline and called fracking a stain on Pennsylvania.

“We need to harness the power of American energy, not go abroad for energy from Iran, Russia and Venezuela. If the government gets out of the way of our Pennsylvania workers, we can use American energy to lower the price of gas. And restore American energy dominance.”

What do you believe is your greatest strength going into the midterms?

Fetterman: “I understand what voters across Pennsylvania are going through. Throughout my career I have always fought for the communities and people who have been abandoned by politicians in Washington. Voters know they can trust me to fight for them because I am one of them. . . I have lived in Pennsylvania almost my entire life, I have covered all 67 Pennsylvania counties. I’ve visited many times and I know the problems of people all over the Commonwealth. Dr. Oz didn’t.”

Oz: “Radical liberals in Washington only care about the appearance of caring. Their policies have sent the economy into recession and robbed Americans of their savings. I care about solving problems. I’ve spent my life in the medical field, providing life-saving equipment and empowering my patients to become experts in their own health. As an outsider, I have challenged powerful insiders to protect Americans throughout my career, and I will continue to do so as a US Senator.”

What would you like to tell voters who are considering voting for your opponent?

Fetterman: “My multi-millionaire celebrity opponent, Dr. Oz, who owns 11 homes around the world, does not care about the people of Pennsylvania, does not understand our struggles, does not understand our lives. He is not one of us, and he certainly will not fight for us in Washington.

He moved here from New Jersey to run for the Senate. Just as he has done on television for nearly two decades, Dr. Oz is saying and doing everything that benefits him personally.”

Oz: “I’m a political outsider — not a career politician like John Fetterman. I’m ready to embrace the disastrous Biden-Fetterman agenda of rising crime, hyperinflation, weak leadership and failing schools. John Fetterman has made it clear he’ll be another rubber stamp for failed policies hurting Pennsylvanians. John Fetterman’s radical, socialist agenda will harm American workers and make our streets less safe. Pennsylvania needs to send a bold leader to Washington to actually help and heal our great nation – and that’s exactly what I will do.”

