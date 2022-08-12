New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Arizona’s heated Senate race is under the ‘Election Spotlight’ this week, Fox News Digital’s series that asks A candidate in the top race To answer the policy and political questions that matter most to voters across the country

In this week’s edition, Arizona’s Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and Trump-backed Republican candidate Blake Masters told Fox News Digital why they believe they are the best candidates for the Arizona Senate seat, give their thoughts on each other and discuss. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

According to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act would increase tax revenue by $16.7 billion on Americans making less than $200,000 a year. Do you support the plan and is it wise to raise taxes during a recession?

made: “That’s not true. This bill doesn’t raise taxes on middle-class families or small businesses. Period. What it does is close the loophole to make sure companies with more than a billion dollars in profits pay their fair share, and it’s tough on rich people who try to cheat the system. Action was taken. Senator Sinema and I actually worked to amend the bill to ensure that the minimum tax does not have the unintended effect of raising taxes on small businesses. Working families will have more money in their pockets because the bill addresses the rising costs of prescription drugs, health care, and energy. I Medicare includes a negotiated plan to negotiate lower prices for the most expensive drugs and an out-of-cap. Out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries are $2,000 per year.”

“And it also tackles the rising costs of everything from energy costs to life-saving prescription drugs. I’m especially proud that my plan to lower prescription drug costs is included in the final bill and that I, along with other Western senators, have secured $4 billion to combat drought in the West. For Arizona These measures are urgently needed.”

Masters: “When Democrats call something called the ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’ it will do the exact opposite. They’ve run our economy into the ground, and now, by raising taxes and printing hundreds of billions of dollars in the middle of the recession, they’re going to make it worse. This bill is a disaster. My is opposed.”

Would you support President Biden/Former President Trump if he ran for President in 2024?

made: “I have an election in 3 months to focus on, not 2024.”

Masters: “President Donald Trump’s accomplishments have been impressive: historic low unemployment, energy independence, secure borders, no new wars, middle-class tax cuts, improved trade deals, and criminal justice reform. Four more years? Sign me up.”

The Biden administration said this week that it does not support Taiwan independence. Do you support Taiwan’s independence from China?

made: “Taiwan is an important partner of the United States, and our relationship is based on the Taiwan Relations Act, three US-China Joint Communications, and six assurances. This has made it an important trading partner, and the United States is selling weapons systems to Taiwan to enhance its capabilities. Emerging Threats And as chairman of the Capabilities Subcommittee, my primary role is to craft a defense policy that maintains our competitive edge over China so that they are deterred from ever taking action that would result in a conflict with the United States. I have worked on two consecutive defense bills that deal with artificial intelligence and will increase our leadership in cutting-edge technologies like hypersonics. And through my work negotiating the CHPS Act and supporting the Inflation Reduction Act, I’ve worked. Count on China to lower our R to bring manufacturing of everything from microchips and renewable energy to critical minerals back to the United States.”

Masters: “There’s nothing worse than the White House handing foreign policy to Nancy Pelosi — I support everything that makes America strong.”

What is the biggest difference between you and your competitor?

made: “In the Senate, I am focused on putting Arizona first and working with Republicans and Democrats. Most recently, I have passed my legislation to promote microchip manufacturing in the United States.”

“But while I’m focused on delivering for my state, my opponent has dangerous ideas that don’t represent Arizona. He calls his political opponents ‘psychopaths.'” And take Social Security, for example, I will always protect Social Security for seniors. Life is paid for. But my opponent has said he wants to privatize it. Arizonans don’t want that.”

Masters: “Mark Kelly pretends to be a moderate, but that’s a lie: He has the most left-wing voting record in the Senate, where he is Joe Biden’s most loyal foot soldier. Kelly also believes in disarming law-abiding Americans and supports abortion. On demand till the moment of birth.”

“I’m the opposite. I’m running a bold campaign in service of a commonsense agenda that puts Arizonans first. We need to stop Biden’s rampant inflation. We need to stop the invasion of the Southwest border. We need to protect our constitutional rights. The contrast really couldn’t be starker. .”

What makes you the best candidate for Arizona Senate?

made: “As a Navy combat veteran and former astronaut, my perspective in Washington is different from that of most elected officials. After 25 years of serving my country, I learned that the political party of the person sitting next to me doesn’t matter. Everything matters. The mission was being undertaken and was getting the job done.”

“I also believe that our government works best when Republicans and Democrats work together. In the Senate, I have always sought bipartisan solutions to the issues facing Arizona, and as such, I have consistently been rated as one of the most bipartisan, moderate senators in Washington. I have passed bipartisan legislation to create Arizona jobs and give America a competitive edge in the semiconductor industry. I have shaped bipartisan infrastructure legislation that is improving Arizona’s roads and bridges, modernizing our ports of entry and expanding access to high-speed Internet. . . My focus has always been on putting Arizona first, and I will continue to do so if re-elected.”

Masters: “I will not support radical, left-wing policies that make Arizonans broke, harm the development of our children, and make our roads dangerous: Mark Kelly does.”

What do you like about your opponent?

made: “My opponent is clearly a committed husband and father who loves his children. As a husband, father and now grandfather, I get that and appreciate it.”

Masters: “Mark’s prior military service is certainly admirable. And it’s cool that he used to be an astronaut. Unfortunately, neither of those backgrounds make him a good senator.”

If you could have dinner with one historical figure, who would it be and why?

made: “If I could have dinner with any historical figure, it would be President Abe Lincoln. Lincoln was a public servant through and through. And when I think about that tumultuous time in our history, I want to ask him how he managed to put our country back together.” to meet many challenges with the leadership and humanity he brings. I think we all have a lot to learn from him and his legacy, and the things that unite us as Americans are so much bigger than that. Us.”

Masters: “George Washington, America’s Greatest General.”

