Election issues in this Arizona county provide fodder for both political parties

Toggle caption Matt York/AP

Matt York/AP

Last week’s primary election in Arizona’s Pinal County was marred by ballot issues, giving both Republicans and Democrats ample opportunity to push their respective narratives about election administration.

In Pinal — the state’s third-largest county — ballots closed Tuesday at more than a dozen polling places. The District Collector accepted it Failure to print enough ballots To meet the demand for in-person voting on Election Day.

Candidates like Kari Lake, who won the GOP nomination for governor in Arizona, seized on the error as evidence of widespread fraud that did not exist, an essential talking point for many Republican campaigns, including her own.

“I think if you look at how last night and yesterday went down, you’ll see there were some serious problems,” Lake said Wednesday, the day after the election, in a speech in which she declared an early victory. “True [that in] Pinal County people showed up and an hour after the polls started, their ballots were gone — we’ve seen irregularities, we’re monitoring things.”

This was not the first election issue the county has dealt with this year. There were thousands of voters in early July Mailed ballots with missing or incorrect local races.

Elections New data sheds light on a method to combat election fraud

Elections Electoral rejects are running to control the polls. Here’s how they’ve fared so far

Democrats acknowledged the problems in Pinal County, southeast of Phoenix, but took a different view of the situation.

Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Raquel Terran issued a statement blaming Pinal County’s failure on “years of underfunded elections and the counties that run them,” adding that “we cannot trust our elections to the dangerous conspiracy theories perpetuated by AZGOP.” Election experts have expressed the fear that due to such mistrust, there will be obstacles in the election administration and the activists will have to leave the field.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer, a Republican, offered a more simplistic explanation for “human error” that left some voters stuck in line or missing out on voting altogether.

“We just, we didn’t ask for enough ballots. It was always a guess,” Volkmer told reporters the day after the election. “And we didn’t guess in favor of making sure we had a lot of ballots, and that’s the mistake the county made.”

Volkmer estimates hundreds of voters are affected, as roughly 2.5% of the county’s various ballot styles are affected by the shortage. The county printed about 900 different types of ballots for the primary. (Different ballots are printed so that a person can vote in specific races depending on where they live.)

Some voters probably didn’t vote because of that error, though Volkmer defended the county’s response as making the best of a bad situation.

“We did everything we could,” he said. “We offered them the ability to wait as long as they were able to wait. Some people chose not to wait, some people chose to leave and come back, some people chose to leave and not come back. We cannot control it. “

The District Election Director was removed from the post

After Volkmer issued the county’s mea culpa at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the mic was passed to Republican candidates in Pinal County, such as John Fillmore, an incumbent state representative who is running for re-election.

“Why wasn’t the county ready for people to turn out to vote?” Fillmore lamented. “And then, about that, what do we say to our voters who were disenfranchised?”

He later added: “Who are we going to trust, if we can’t trust you? And what’s going to happen in November?”

The District Collector promised to make changes. A day later, he delivered in one case by firing Elections Director David Frisk, who had only been hired for the job in March.

That did little to placate GOP leaders like Republican National Committee Chairwoman Rona McDaniel and state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who called for Frisk’s firing after the county’s latest blunder.

“The election failure witnessed by our Joint Election Integrity Program during Arizona’s primary was unacceptable and underscores why transparency at the ballot box is so important,” McDaniel and Ward said in a joint statement. “Republicans will hold incompetence accountable, fight for transparency and make voting easier and fraud harder in Arizona and across the country.”

The statement did not specify what other failures occurred on Election Day — though the facts did not get in the way of other GOP efforts to cast doubt on the elections.

For example, the executive committee of the Maricopa County Republican Party Condemned Stephen Richer, the GOP county recorder, for an “accident,” despite all evidence to the contrary. Nonpartisan observers agree that the election a week ago in Maricopa County — famously scrutinized by Republican state senators through a 2020 election review — went smoothly.

And Lake, despite claiming victory, told supporters who rejected her election that she won despite the election’s problems — though she won largely because of strong returns from voters on Election Day that helped her overcome her opponents’ advantage in early voters. .

“We beat the fraud,” Lake said during her victory speech, without mentioning specific evidence. “We didn’t listen to what fake news had to say. So the movement stood up and voted because their lives depended on it.”

Lake is one of several electors rejecting GOP candidates on the November ballot.