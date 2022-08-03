Election dinner Finchem wins GOP nomination to oversee polling in Arizona

Toggle caption Ross D. Franklin/AP

Ross D. Franklin/AP

State representative and former President Donald Trump-backed election conspiracy theorist Mark Finchem has won the GOP nomination to oversee voting for Arizona’s secretary of state, according to The Associated Press’ Race Call.

Finchem is on the November general election ballot against Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former county clerk of Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county, or Democratic state Rep. Will be seen opposite Reginald Boulding. The AP has yet to call that race.

After winning Trump’s endorsement, Finchem was seen as the Republican frontrunner Last September. He beat the former president by becoming the biggest supporter of the lie in the past two years that led to Trump’s victory in the 2020 election.

Finchem Sponsored Act This year he tried to nullify the 2020 election in three Arizona counties based on false allegations of fraud, and he was at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, even though he says he didn’t break the law by going in.

In an interview with NPR earlier this year, Finchem refused to call what happened there a riot or a riot.

“What happens when people feel they’ve been ignored and Congress refuses to acknowledge the blatant fraud. #stopthesteal,” he Tweeted That day, along with a photo of people waving Trump flags on the steps of the Capitol.

Finchem is a Long time member Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, and he became the sixth election reject to come close to overseeing the polls as statewide election chief this primary season.

Absentee candidates in Alabama, Indiana, Nevada and New Mexico won GOP primaries earlier this year, and an absconder won the party’s vote to become the Republican nominee during an April endorsement convention in Michigan.

Elections Electoral rejects are running to control the polls. Here’s how they’ve fared so far

Since the polls closed in 2020, those who believe fraud was widespread in that election have used false narratives to dismantle voter access measures, as well as election security tools like the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.

This has created fears among election experts about what kind of policies these candidates will implement if elected.

“I never thought we’d be talking about individuals running our election system … who felt they had to count their fingers,” said Tammy Patrick, a former Arizona election official and now a senior adviser to the Democracy Fund.

Finchem, for example, says He wants to get rid of early voting and pull Arizona out of ERIC, despite a bipartisan agreement that the system is one of the best tools for detecting and preventing voter fraud.