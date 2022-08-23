Election contests to watch on Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma

Toggle caption Joe Riddle/Getty Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Florida, New York and Oklahoma have some key election contests on the last primary day of August.

Florida and New York saw their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, adding to the number of notable races.

But the biggest matchup is at the top of the ticket in Florida, where Democrats will pick a nominee to try to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential contender in 2024. Nominated against GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.)

In New York, voters are finally casting ballots in congressional races, months after the state’s Supreme Court overturned the legislative map, ruling that Democrats had an unfair advantage. The A newly drawn map Interpartisan battles ensued, mostly in blue districts, as incumbent House members had to run in new districts, compete with colleagues or face a handful of challenges. New York has two special congressional elections.



And in the Republican stronghold of Oklahoma, there are runoff primaries to fill a U.S. Senate term and the state’s second district.

Governor of Florida

Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election in November will come down to what voters think is DeSantis’ best chance to defeat him.

Rep. Charlie Crist is running against state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat. Crist lost his last gubernatorial bid in 2014. But he was elected governor in 2006 as a Republican.

Several state Democratic lawmakers have expressed support for Crist, along with some of the party’s more progressive members. He also has support from several labor unions, including the Sierra Club and the statewide teachers union. Fried has received endorsements from a handful of Democratic state representatives and the Florida College Democrats.

Crist has raised more money than Fried. Most votes Both Fried – and DeSantis – are shown to be the frontrunners in fantasy matchups.

Elections Activists in Florida say black voters have seen their political power eroded

3 Notable Florida US House Races

– FL-07: Eight Republicans are campaigning to fill the seat of outgoing Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, which includes parts of the Orlando suburbs and now Republican skews Following redistribution. Leading into GOP candidates are state representatives. Anthony Sabatini and Controversial Businessman Corey Mills – Both Promote Donald Trump’s lies The 2020 election was stolen.

– FL-10: Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost is leading the Democrats Fund raising And National recognition Demings’ race for Senate to fill the Orlando-based seat. If elected, Frost, 25, would be the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress. State Sen. in the Democratic field. Randolph Brassey and former Rep. Also included is Alan Grayson.

– FL-13: Florida’s latest round of redistricting has transformed Crist’s once toss-up Democratic district, which includes Clearwater and parts of St. Petersburg. A competitive Republican playground. The leading Republican candidate is Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, who has been endorsed by Trump. The winner of the GOP primary will face former Obama administration official Eric Lynn in November.

New York’s 12th Congressional District



Redistricting has forced two high-ranking Democrats into a bitter battle over a single, Manhattan-based seat.

Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler are both from New York City and were both first elected in 1992. They have polled largely equally, with a handful of keys. exception.

Now, Maloney is making a pitch based on her work on women’s rights—arguing that she’s the best candidate to fight for reproductive health care—Ro Jag Nadler highlights his views opposing the Iraq War and the Patriot Act, as well as his prominent role in the Trump impeachment hearings.

He is being challenged by a third candidate, Suraj Patel, a former Obama aide who came within 4 percentage points of beating Maloney in 2020.

Maloney has outpaced her opponents, but Nadler has some key endorsements, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Tuesday’s winner is expected to take the House seat, as the district leans heavily Democratic. But whatever the outcome, Democrats will lose at least one of their senior leaders in Congress.

New York’s 10th Congressional District

With Nadler facing Maloney, the newly created 10th District is open for the first time in nearly a decade.

Daniel Goldman, a former legal adviser to House Democrats who spearheaded Trump’s impeachment in 2019, is the leading candidate in the race against U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones and state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Neo.



Goldman leads a crowded field of about a dozen candidates Recent pollsThen there’s Niu, Jones and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera — all three self-described progressives.

Goldman, a scion of the family that owns Levi Strauss & Co., has been widely criticized. Self-financing his campaign And A lot of spending His opponent.

Jones — a freshman congressman currently representing District 17, a suburb outside New York City — has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Congressional Progressive Caucus. But other progressives, such as fellow New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have remained out of the election arena.

Special elections in New York’s 19th and 23rd districts

– NY-19: In New York’s Hudson Valley, two county officials, Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Mark Molinaro, former Rep. Antonio Delgado is in a close race to complete the remaining four months of his term. Delgado, a Democrat, resigned as lieutenant governor in May.

The district is considered a coin toss by Cook Political ReportAnd Ryan and Molinaro are ideologically divided along party lines, particularly separated on the issue of abortion, race. A major tournament to watch November inches closer.

(A twist: Molinaro is running for a full term in the 19th District under the new congressional map, while Ryan is also running for a full term, but in the 18th District.)

– NY-23: Republican Joe Sempolinski will face Democrat Max Della Pia for the remaining months of former Rep. Tom Reed’s term. But Sempoliski, a former Reid aide, is not running in the primary for the full term, even though the district is solidly Republican and the term only lasts until January.

Instead, Della Pia, who is running unopposed in the primary, will face either state GOP Chair Nick Langworthy or Controversial Businessman Carl Palladino.

Oklahoma US Senate Runoff



In Oklahoma, Republican Sen. Voters are one step closer to knowing who will fill out the term of retiring Jim Inhofe. And in a deep red state like Oklahoma, winning the GOP contest effectively seals the deal.

Despite winning first place in June, Rep. Markwen Mullin failed to get more than 50% of the primary vote, leading to a runoff against former state House Speaker TW Shannon. Mullin is endorsed by Trump and has raised funds for Shannon.

The runner-up will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November. Both Mullin and Shannon have the potential to become First local person Serving in the Senate since 2005.

Oklahoma 2nd District Runoff

The race to succeed Mullin in the 2nd Congressional District, which covers the eastern part of the state, is also in the running on the GOP side.

Both state sen. Josh Brechin and State Reps. Avery freaks Support them For Trump — though the former president has not issued an endorsement. Fricks has a slight lead against Brechin, accordingly Recent polls, but 42% of Republican respondents remained undecided. The winner goes up against Democrat Naomi Andrews.

With reporting by Valerie Crowder of WFSU in Florida and Zach Hirsch in New York.