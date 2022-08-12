Elderly people in Bridgewater apartment building fear they will be evicted

Ninety-year-old David George Bryant moved to Drumlin Hills in Bridgewater, North Carolina, almost ten years ago because his memory failed him.

He and his wife burned their meals after they forgot them on the stove.

So Bryant opted for a nursing home in Drumlin Hills and his wife moved into a nearby nursing home. Thus, he could visit her three times a week and still receive food and cleaning services in his apartment.

Now Bryant, along with other people living with the elderly, are worried about their future. Last week, they received notice from Rosedale Investments Limited – the company that bought the building this year – that three meals a day, weekly cleaning and staff assistance will end on November 30 and will no longer be included in their lease.

Many older people in the building fear they are being pushed out because they cannot cope on their own.

Drumlin Hills was originally developed by Atlantic Baptist Housing over 20 years ago. It is now privately owned and receives no government funding.

The only cooking utensils in Bryant’s kitchen are a kettle, a toaster, and a rice cooker. (Robert Short/CBC)

“Change happens so suddenly…and change is bad for older people,” says Bryant.

The building has 24 nursing units that help residents with food, laundry and cleaning. There are also 72 independent housing units that allow seniors to leave their homes while cooking their own meals.

Residents of Drumlin Hills socialize outside the building. (Robert Short/CBC)

Bryant says tenants were suddenly handed out forms asking them to agree to new leases last week.

“I have too many people who come to me with a form saying fill it out, are you moving on here or are you going to move on. I want to know what’s next? ?” he said.

Residents of Drumlin Hills have been notified that many services will be stopped by November 30th. (Courtesy of Drumlin Hills residents) The administration of Drumlin Hills declined to comment on any of the changes presented in the letters. (Courtesy of Drumlin Hills residents)

The monthly rent has been reduced, but so have the services. The letter states that “the rent will now include the stove and dishwasher. The apartments will be refurbished with new appliances as they become available. Tenants will either be relocated to finished apartments or work will be done in their current apartment. Alternatively, you can get a toaster added to your current device (rather than a dishwasher and oven) and opt out of premium services on September 1, 2022.”

Feels unsafe

Bryant says having a stove in an apartment is not safe for someone with memory loss. He says he will give up the stove in his apartment, leaving him to take care of himself without proper cooking utensils.

The elderly couple, in their 80s, spoke to CBC about their concerns but refused to give their names or appear on camera because they fear living conditions could get worse for them.

The couple moved into the building a few years ago because of the community environment where like-minded people can socialize, eat and spend time together.

An entrance plaque in Drumlin Hills reads “Atlantic Baptist Senior Citizens Homes Inc. Project.” This year, the building was purchased by a private company, Rosedale Investments Limited. (Robert Short/CBC)

“Just this morning we were talking to a couple of people who are afraid that they are simply not allowed into the building, mainly because they can no longer provide for themselves, for example, shopping, cooking, etc., and they have to leave” , – he said.

“We have two tenants who are over 100 years old. I don’t know how they will cope,” she added.

Families are concerned

Tanya Wentzel from Lunenberg worries about her mother-in-law in Drumlin Hills. She says there aren’t many options because of the housing crisis.

A couple in their 80s living in Drumlin Hills spoke to the CBC. They refused to appear in front of the camera for fear of deteriorating living conditions. (Robert Short/CBC)

“Now in her apartment there is only a microwave, refrigerator and sink. We’re trying to figure it out, and we don’t have much time for that.

“We put our family members there thinking it was a permanent place… And now it might not be.”

Halifax Harbor Real Estate

Drumlin Hills owner Rosedale Investments Limited is part of Halifax Harbor Properties and both are owned by Joseph K. Arab.

When CBC contacted a Halifax Harbor Properties representative, she said she was ordered not to comment on the sale.

The administrator of Rosedale Investments Limited, who sent letters to Drumlin Hills tenants, declined to comment on the sale. She said “absolutely no comment”, don’t call again and hung up.

The owner was in the news five years ago when a couple looking for an apartment said Arab Brothers, another company owned by Arab, asked them to post a deposit along with their application. This practice is illegal in Nova Scotia.

Mayor urges region to help

Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell said that since the building is zoned as a multi-family residential and is listed as a private enterprise, there is nothing the city can do to keep nursing homes as they are.

The situation is incredibly worrisome, he said, as Lunenburg County has another facility for the elderly.

“I don’t know where these people will go and what they will do,” said Mitchell, whose father also once lived in Drumlin Hills.

Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell says it’s in the interest of residents and the province to maintain services at nursing homes in Drumlin Hills. (Robert Short/CBC)

“This is for people who cannot live a full independent life in their own home and are far from the stage where they need to be in long-term care. So it gave them the dignity and independence to live on their own while taking care of their food and things like that.”

Last week, Mitchell sent an email to the province saying they had a role to play and to intervene.

The CBC also contacted the province. Halela Perro, communications and media relations adviser at Nova Scotia Seniors and Long-term Care, said the building is unlicensed and not funded by the government, so the department will take no action.

