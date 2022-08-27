Elderly Chinese in Canada left behind as many Chinese-language newspapers stop printing

When the world stopped two years ago, they sat unread on dusty newsstands in empty restaurants and grocery stores.

Chinese-language newspapers, which are vital to society, have become virtually inaccessible during the pandemic as people have been banned from visiting places where they were distributed.

This is one of the reasons why Canada’s largest Chinese-language daily newspaper, Sing Tao Daily, has stopped printing nationwide. After 44 years of circulation in Canada, the latest publication date is on a Saturday.

“The Chinese newspaper is very, very important to many of my senior members,” said Lisa Chan, executive director of the Calgary Association of Senior Citizens of China. “It’s a big hit for Calgary.”

This is a trend across Canada’s Chinese media landscape.

In Calgary, a number of other Chinese-language newspapers have stopped printing due to the effects of the pandemic, leaving only one local newspaper to inform the Chinese community, especially the elderly, who usually don’t get their news online.

The pandemic has changed the structure of readers

Published in Hong Kong, Sing Tao Daily was distributed throughout Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver. The daily newspaper stopped publishing in Calgary in 2016, but its weekly publications, the Canadian City Post and Sing Tao Cosmopolitan, also end their physical editions on Saturday.

While some Sing Tao readers have returned since restrictions were lifted, Wong says they have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, which were already on the decline.

“We are noticing changes in how the public consumes daily information and news,” Wong said. “We think it’s time to change and move on to a new stage.”

The same situation with Trend Media, formerly known as Trend Weekly. It used to be a free weekly magazine, but in August it went out of print and switched entirely to an online platform.

“During the pandemic, more people are relying in some way on information on the internet right now. So fewer and fewer people are really paying a lot of attention to hard copies,” said publisher Danny Chan.

The pandemic has affected the readership of many Chinese-language newspapers across Canada as they are distributed in restaurants and grocery stores. (Ose Irete/CBC)

Chan says the high cost of printing has also been a factor, especially as readership declines. He says that all the income of the publication will go to printing.

“I think the newspaper business is booming right now because we can barely make enough money to cover the cost of printing,” he said.

He also saw a decline in willing advertisers, the publication’s main source of income. Most advertisers are targeting readers under 50 and are now spending their money on online advertising, Chan said.

“Most readers of the paper edition are elderly people. They don’t have that purchasing power.”

Both Trend Media and Sing Tao will continue to publish e-books online.

Other local newspapers in Calgary, such as the Oriental Weekly, mention on their websites that they stopped printing indefinitely during the pandemic.

Chinese seniors left behind

As much of the world has moved online during the pandemic, Wong says older people have become more tech-savvy and can learn to find news online.

But Lisa Chan says that is not the case for the elderly she works with at the China Senior Citizens Association in Calgary.

Lisa Chan is Executive Director of the Calgary China Senior Citizens Association. She says that many older people do not use the Internet, so they rely on Chinese newspapers. (Presented by Lisa Chan)

“There are still many pensioners [who are] cannot access the computer or is unable to do so,” she said.

She says daily routines are important for older people, and reading a Chinese newspaper each week makes up a large part of their schedule, namely the weekly publications of Xing Tao and Trend Weekly. But now that’s no longer an option.

Several other international newspapers still circulate in Calgary, including the Vision Times and the Enoch Times, but now there is only one local Chinese newspaper in Calgary that the elderly can rely on.

It’s a restriction for older people, Chan says, because the option is in high demand.

“When you have three different kinds, you can still get one of the three. But now you may not get one,” she said.

Latest local Chinese newspaper

The Canadian Chinese Times was the first local Chinese-language newspaper established in Calgary back in 1981. Now she is the last one.

“It’s actually sad,” said Jake Louie, publisher of the Canadian China Times. “We’re not against competition at all because it will give readers and the community more options to choose from.”

“Now we are the only ones left. So it’s kind of a lonely feeling, you know, in a way.”

Jake Louis is the founder and publisher of the Canadian Chinese Times, now the only local Chinese newspaper in Calgary. (Presented by Jake Louis)

The weekly newspaper, published on Thursdays, is aimed at Chinese seniors and new immigrants who want to learn about the Canadian way of life and keep up to date with what’s happening in Calgary.

Approximately 12,000 copies are printed each week and distributed to over 60 locations throughout the city. As the last surviving Chinese newspaper, Lui says demand has skyrocketed.

“Our paper is selling like hot cakes,” Louis said.

He says they once considered moving to an online platform due to skyrocketing printing costs and declining advertising. But when they asked readers what they thought, the answers were almost unanimous.

“No, I don’t know how to get online and I don’t have a computer. We really need paper publications so that we can get information from there.”

Tony Wong, president of the Calgary Chinese Cultural Center, says Chinese newspapers play an important role in the daily life of society.

According to him, reading the newspaper with his family every Thursday and Friday has become a ritual. Not only does this help him keep up to date with the community, but his wife is also looking for the best promotions and sales announcements to share with her sisters.

This has not changed during the pandemic. Instead, in the early days, his wife made sure he wore gloves when he picked up the newspaper. She also treated his hands and paper with disinfectant.

“I just pray that the Canadian China Times will continue to be published for many more years. Otherwise, many of our lives will be in danger,” he said.

Chan says he hopes the Canadian Chinese Times will consider releasing more copies as demand grows so that no Chinese Calgary loses touch with the community.