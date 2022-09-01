New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An elderly woman in Glendale, California, was robbed in broad daylight by a gang of burglars, as police warned residents to beware of an increase in “distraction thefts”.

Surveillance footage shows the 84-year-old woman sitting with a friend in front of the house on August 26. A woman gets out of a gray car, walks down the driveway and is seen hugging the victim.

The suspect then attempted to sell the necklace to the elderly victim, skillfully removing the necklace she was already wearing.

Two other suspects – including a boy – approached the woman and greeted her. While the second suspect tried to remove the elderly woman’s wedding ring, the boy held onto his T-shirt to hide the robbery from witnesses.

Once the necklace was secured, all three suspects returned to their car and drove away. During the robbery, the same car was caught on camera traveling on the road several times.

The victim said that while the necklace was important and emotional to her, she was also traumatized by the crime.

“It was very scary after that. My mom didn’t want to come out,” the victim’s son — who wished to remain anonymous — told Fox 11 Los Angeles. “She’s traumatized and doesn’t want to sit out.”

“My mom thought she wanted to wear a necklace to show how cool it was,” he added. “But actually they were trying to take away the necklace, the real necklace.”

The incident is being investigated by the Glendale Police Department, which has reported an increase in these “distracted thefts.”

Police suggest traveling in groups, concealing jewelry and being aware of your surroundings when outside. They also caution residents to watch out for people following them or vehicles that appear out of place.