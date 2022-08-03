New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An 80-year-old California liquor store owner caught on video shooting a robber with a shotgun is now saying, “I hunted a lot when I was a kid.”

The incident, which happened early Sunday morning at Norco Market & Liquor in Norco, east of Los Angeles, left the armed suspect yelling, “He shot my arm!” thus prompting him to leave his business and run away.

“I will always protect my employees, my customers, myself. This instance, luckily, I was the only one here, so that’s all I had to worry about. I took care of him and she was,” the store owner, who was identified. As CBS LA Craig Cope, the station said.

“I hunted a lot when I was a kid,” he added. “I used to put food on the table. So, I still remember things from long ago.”

Cope also told CBS LA that he thinks “more people should vote and vote the right way, and I think the politicians… it’s not going to put me on the right side of a lot of people, but a whole lotta. People out there, trying to run a small business.” They didn’t know what it was.

“And when they’re letting people out… and we have bad people, let’s face it. There are bad people, bad people that we don’t need. We need to lock them up because it’s a horrible situation when that happens. ,” he said. “Everybody works hard. They got the bills to pay. These guys will come in and take it from you. Not here.”

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage showed the 23-year-old gunman — who has not been publicly identified — brandishing a rifle and was later found “suffering from a gunshot wound consistent with a shotgun blast” at a local hospital. .

He is in critical but stable condition and will be jailed upon his release.

Three other men who were inside the getaway vehicle at the time of the robbery attempt are in custody and charged with robbery and conspiracy, according to police.

Cope, meanwhile, returned to work Tuesday after suffering a heart attack following the shooting, according to media reports.