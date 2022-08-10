New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The president of the Central American country of El Salvador criticized the FBI after it raided former President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, citing apparent fraud.

“What would the US government say if our police raided the home of one of the main contenders in our 2024 presidential election?” Naib Bukele, president of El Salvador since 2019, tweeted Wednesday sharing a TMZ story about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

In a July report, the US Department of State released a list of nearly 60 “corrupt and undemocratic actors” — many of whom are current or former officials or corporate leaders — in El Salvador, as well as in Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, for misappropriating millions of dollars in public funds and undermining democratic processes. Mentioning the persons responsible for such allegations.

REP. Bishop says FBI Trump attack shows dangerous ‘security state’ Americans feel ‘out of control’

Bukele was not on the list, but the State Department named Jose Ernesto Sanabria, the press secretary of his current Salvadoran president, accusing Sanabria of “using his position to undermine democratic processes or institutions and of using the influence of the presidency by improperly pressuring officials in opposition politics. Parties should resign under threat of criminal charges.” .”

Slate magazine last August described Bukele as “Latin America’s first millennium dictator.”

The article said the 40-year-old Bukele and his supporters dissolved the country’s chief prosecutor and the highest court before packing the two institutions with loyalists to his regime.

Under a months-long extension of emergency powers, El Salvador’s police and military have rounded up tens of thousands of suspected gang members or affiliates after eliminating the need for arrest warrants. According to the Associated Press, the government has justified the crackdown by targeting the ranks of criminal organizations that control large swathes of territory, extort money and kill.

But humanitarian groups have blasted the move as arbitrarily arresting youths based on where they live in gang territory or what they look like, with many having no real gang links.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.