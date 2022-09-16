New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Investigative reporter Sarah Carter reported live from the intercity bus terminal in Texas’ newest city, El Paso, on Thursday as President Biden and border czar Kamala Harris failed to secure the southern border.

Many of the migrants Carter spoke with are from Venezuela and have traveled 4 months to reach the US, mostly without any solid financial resources, until they arrive in the town that is home to Democratic Texas gubernatorial nominee Beto O’. Rourke, former Congressman.

Carter said many of the migrants — some of whom have been released by the Border Patrol after crossing the nearby Rio Grande — hope to go to sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago.

The mayors of these two cities, however, have of late welcomed the influx of migrants.

Carter recounted an incident earlier in the evening, when plainclothes police chased a man suspected of carrying narcotics — as trapped migrants shouted to others to stop the suspect, who was then lured into the street by Venezuelan migrants.

“Every day, more and more people, illegal immigrants are brought here, released and released. They have nowhere to go. I spent the day talking to them. They have no place to go, no shelter. Know what to do,” Carter said of illegal immigrants.

Many of them who have family here are trying to scrape together dollars to buy bus tickets, visit family in Miami, or go to New York City.

“Imagine what happens in the dark tonight when all these people are left to sleep on the streets and they wonder where they’re going to get food now? You know, are they going to have a place to sleep? And that” the Biden administration has granted temporary protected status, Carter said.

“I can tell you this, everybody I talked to said the border is open.”

Earlier Thursday, another liberal enclave, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for bringing such immigrants to their community.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said later Thursday that Bay State officials should celebrate his arrival because the same lawmakers support Biden’s open border policies.

Video provided to Fox News Digital shows passengers disembarking from a plane at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of individuals they have invited into our country through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ by encouraging illegal immigration and supporting the Biden administration’s open border policies,” DeSantis’ spokesperson told Fox News.