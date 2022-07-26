New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Advocates are increasingly invoking doomsday scenarios to combat climate change, even as such arguments fall flat, pressuring President Biden to take unilateral action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The rhetoric is coming not only from progressives on Capitol Hill but also from Democrats. Lawmakers in particular have intensified their doomsday predictions in recent days as hopes for a climate change deal faded in the Senate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently told supporters that unless immediate action is taken on climate change, an immigration and public health crisis is likely by 2030.

“Thousands of people are dying,” Sanders said. “You’re going to see more mass migration, more disease … For future generations, for our children, for our grandchildren, we have to act.”

Concordia University echoed a similar message when promoting its weather watch. Launched in 2020 to give world leaders a sense of urgency, the clock indicates how much time is left for humanity to address climate change to avoid the most dangerous consequences of global warming.

Currently, that number is just under seven. Activists say there is still time to avert catastrophe by limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In 2019, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that humanity should finish by 2031.

“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these people coming after us are looking forward and we’re like: ‘The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change, and your biggest problem is how are we going to pay for it?'” she said.

Critics note that doom and gloom are nothing new. They say it’s part of a long-term strategy that sees proponents of tackling climate change make dire predictions of global catastrophe.

Steve Milloy, who advised President Donald Trump on staffing the Environmental Protection Agency after the 2016 election, said, “People have been declaring the end of the world forever. They’re all wrong. “They make these end-times predictions for a variety of reasons, from ignorance to politics to personal aggrandizement.”

Some point to former Vice President Al Gore as the poster boy for the strategy. Gore made millions for his climate change activism and won the Nobel Peace Prize.

But some of his major expectations failed to materialize.

In 2006, Gore told an audience while marketing his documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.” A point of no return is reached In ten years if the global economy does not move away from fossil fuels. Similarly, Gore in 2009 cited evidence suggesting that by 2013 there was a 75% chance that the North Pole would become “ice-free” for part of the summer.

Some experts say that the reason such predictions can be proven wrong, even if they are backed up by scientific studies, is that it is difficult to predict the economic and social impact of changes in temperature.

“Translating temperature increases into climate change impacts using predictive models is very difficult,” said Myron Ebel, director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and the Environment. “A lot of the time the data doesn’t line up, or scientists assume a larger temperature increase than it actually is, and that skews the overall estimate.”

Critics say that studies trying to analyze the impact of changes in temperature rely too much on correlations rather than causation.

Doomsday predictions have grown as climate legislation stalled on Capitol Hill due to Democratic infighting.

Last week, 60 House Democrats echoed the message when calling on Biden to declare a national emergency on climate change. The move would allow the White House to mobilize emergency powers to reduce carbon emissions.

“If we don’t really start reducing emissions, the planet doesn’t stand a chance,” Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., said recently. “We have a few years left and that’s it. The planet will die.”

Democrats have also tried to use the recent heatwave that swept the East Coast as evidence that climate change is getting worse and that tough action is needed.

Millay says such strategies ignore broader trends and data when it comes to climate.

“Climate alarmists are trying to surf the heat wave to pressure Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency,” he said.