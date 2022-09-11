New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Eight firefighters are reported to have been injured in a crash between two fire trucks in New Jersey.

The crash occurred Saturday evening when two fire trucks collided while responding to a fire in Paterson, New Jersey. Fox 5 New York reported.

Paterson Mayor Andrew Sayegh told the outlet that firefighters were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and that at least one of the firefighters was believed to be seriously injured.

WNBC-TV Reported The truck was responding to a fire on Main Street in Patterson when it collided at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m.

Wildfires are raging in California due to a brutal heat wave

A truck then crashed into a nearby building.

Crews responding to a two-alarm fire, approximately one block from the crash site, have been extinguished.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The City of Paterson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.