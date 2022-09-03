New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The bodies of eight migrants were found Thursday and 53 were caught trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States, including 37 who were rescued trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, officials said.

Agents from the US Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Sector responded to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, where they apprehended the immigrants.

Thirty-seven of them were rescued while trying to cross the river to America. During the rescue operation, authorities found eight dead migrants, CBP said.

Two were found by Mexican authorities and six more by American agents. Authorities have partnered with the Eagle Pass Fire Department and the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to search for other victims.

Across the river, Mexican authorities detained another 39 people.

The incident took place when the migrants were making their way to the border in a dangerous manner. In June, 53 migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, underscoring the dangerous conditions many face when trying to cross the border illegally.

The dead included a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old from Guatemala and two 16-year-old boys from Mexico.

US Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, whose district includes much of the border, criticized President Biden for failing to visit the border since taking office in 2021.

53 dead in a truck, 53 in the river, countless dead in ditches, valleys and deserts #TX23….how many more must die before Biden comes to the border?” He tweeted.

As a form of protest, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered sit-ins in Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago in an effort to highlight how overwhelmed Texas border communities are.

As of Friday, more than 7,600 migrants have been transported to the three cities.

“President Biden’s inaction on our southern border is putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and putting pressure on our communities,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday as migrants were being flown to Chicago.