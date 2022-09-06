closer
Eight climbers have died while climbing Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in eastern Russia, Russian authorities said Monday.

The accident occurred 1,640 meters below the summit of the 15,884-foot summit, Russian media reports cited the prosecutor’s office in the Kamchatka region as saying.

Eight climbers were among a group of 12, including two guides, who began climbing the volcano on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing officials. Eight climbers are believed to have fallen to their deaths.

Four survived the accident and are waiting for rescuers at various heights.

A view from a rescue helicopter is seen in this still image taken from a video of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano after a group of climbers crashed on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on September 4, 2022.

(Press Service of Kamchatka Search and Rescue Team/Handout via Reuters)

Gusty winds on Sunday temporarily halted the rescue operation.

Rescuers will try to reach the stranded climbers on Monday if weather conditions permit, officials said.

The Kluchevskaya Mountains are located in the Kamchatka region in the far east of Russia.

(Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP via Getty Images)

Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the highest of over 160 volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, known for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.