Eight climbers have died while climbing Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in eastern Russia, Russian authorities said Monday.

The accident occurred 1,640 meters below the summit of the 15,884-foot summit, Russian media reports cited the prosecutor’s office in the Kamchatka region as saying.

Eight climbers were among a group of 12, including two guides, who began climbing the volcano on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing officials. Eight climbers are believed to have fallen to their deaths.

Four survived the accident and are waiting for rescuers at various heights.

Gusty winds on Sunday temporarily halted the rescue operation.

Rescuers will try to reach the stranded climbers on Monday if weather conditions permit, officials said.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the highest of over 160 volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, known for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.