EFL returns amid growing cancellation expectations over the weekend

The Football League has confirmed it will play its matches midweek, but fears are growing that much of the weekend’s program could be delayed due to the Queen’s funeral.

Officers from across the country are expected to be called to London in the coming days and for the ceremony itself, which will require additional resources in the capital and other major cities.

The Premier League said it was working behind the scenes to play games where possible and held further talks with the government on Monday morning. However, significant uncertainty remains.

One of the problems at this stage is that no one is sure how many people will come to see the queen lying in London in the coming days. But if reports suggesting a 20-hour wait turn out to be true, more police will be needed.

Meanwhile, a Football League source told The Guardian that while they wanted to play as many games as possible this weekend and nothing was definitive, it would be considered a success if most games started then.

UEFA is looking forward to all Champions League matches involving English teams, including Liverpool’s home game against Ajax on Tuesday and Chelsea’s and Manchester City’s games against Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund respectively on Wednesday.

However, on Monday morning, a source said that Arsenal’s home Europa League match against PSV remains up in the air partly because of problems with the police and partly because it is a high-risk game due to PSV fans.

If this game were to be postponed due to police fears, it is unlikely that Tottenham v Leicester on Saturday would take place. Sunday’s Manchester United v Leeds, Brentford v Arsenal and Chelsea v Liverpool games are also highly questionable given the large amount of resources required for these matches.

Meanwhile in the Championship, Millwall, QPR and Watford are due to be at home on Saturday when Leyton Orient and Sutton United are London clubs due to play home games in League Two.

In a statement, the EFL confirmed that the matchday program will return as scheduled from Tuesday, with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A moment of silence will be observed before the matches, participants will wear black armbands, flags will be flown at half mast and the national anthem will be played in the stadiums.

However, the EFL announcement leaves open the possibility of some games being rescheduled for this weekend.

“As a national policing plan is currently in place, the league and clubs will continue to work with the forces regarding any issues that may arise regarding the policing of specific matches,” the statement said. “Accounting for individual circumstances will be carried out on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the standard protocols of the Match Safety Advisory Group.”